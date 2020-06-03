The Secret She Keeps is the gripping series you need to watch

We’re on the hunt for a new TV series to watch now that Normal People has come to a (heartbreaking) end.

And luckily, RTÉ has the perfect show that will have you glued to the screen from the get-go.

Six-part series The Secrets She Keeps is set to air next Tuesday, June 9 and we know you’re going to be hooked.

The show stars Downton Abbey’s Laura Carmichael and Australian actress Jessica De Gouw.

The Secrets She Keeps follows two pregnant women, whose lives couldn't be more different. Meghan (De Gouw) is a successful online influencer and mum-of-two with a charming TV reporter husband and Agatha (Carmichael) is a poor loner who is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her ‘miracle baby’. However, the father of her baby is extremely unsupportive and has no interest in becoming a parent.

The two women have a chance encounter in the supermarket and we soon realise they have a lot more in common.

Both women have secrets and are willing to risk everything to conceal them.

The series is based on the psychological thriller novel by Michael Robotham.

The Secrets She Keeps airs on RTÉ One at 10.15pm on June 9.