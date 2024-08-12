The Saturdays’ Mollie King reveals she’s expecting second child

Mollie King is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Mollie and her fiancé Stuart Broad as they have announced that they’re expecting their second child.

The Saturdays singer and retired cricketer are already parents to a daughter named Annabella, whom they welcomed into the world in November 2022.

Mollie shared the exciting news of her pregnancy on social media alongside adorable family snaps.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share black and white maternity photos to her 1M followers.

In the snaps, Mollie’s blossoming baby bump is on display as Stuart kisses the bump with Annabella on his shoulders.

Another image is of Mollie’s bump with Stuart and Annabella’s hands on it.

King captioned the sweet post, “Our baby girl is going to become a big sister. We can’t wait to meet you, little one!”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to share congratulatory messages with Mollie.

Podcast host Giovanna Fletcher wrote, “Huge congratulations! Xxx”.

“Awww congratulations”, penned former The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright.

Former Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson said, “Ahh congratulations! How lovely”.

Mollie and Stuart got engaged in 2021 after Broad popped the big question to Mollie on New Year’s Day. The Radio 1 presenter described it as, “the best surprise and one of the happiest days of my life”.

The couple went on to welcome their first child into the world in November 2022. When revealing Annabella’s birth, Mollie admitted, “We have never been so in love”.

Shortly after Annabella’s birth, Mollie’s dad tragically passed away just months after he’d been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

When opening up about the difficult time, Mollie explained, “Annabella has given us lots of hope over these past few difficult months, so Hope had to be one of her middle names”.

“She has been our ray of sunshine and I know she’s going to continue to light up our lives”.