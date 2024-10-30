10 unique wedding present ideas for your newlywed best friends

The summer of weddings might be over for now, but many of us are still preparing to watch our loved ones tie the knot!

With the cost of living these days, most couples usually suggest that their wedding guests can forgo the typical gifts, and just offer them money instead. However, if you still want to treat the bride and groom to an adorable additional present, then we have some lovely ideas up our sleeves!

Below, we have devised a top 10 list of unique wedding presents for you to consider giving to the newlyweds. From sentimental gifts to useful kits, any happy couple would be delighted to receive one of these:

Stargazing map

To decorate the newlywed’s home, you can present them with a meaningful canvas! You can organise a beautiful star map, which will outline the night sky on the date and location of their wedding. Alternatively, you could also choose the day that they got engaged, or the time that they went on their first date.

Family recipes

If the happy couple intends to expand their cooking horizons as they settle into married bliss, you could give them a head start by putting together a personalised cookbook! If their families are renowned for particular dishes, you could ask each culinary expert to donate their most popular recipes to the happy couple, so that they can recreate them in their own home.

Gift voucher

We have no doubt that the bride and groom’s calendar will suddenly be looking a lot freer after their wedding day. So, gift them the opportunity to fill it up again with an amazing experience for the two of them! Whether it be a hotel minibreak, a cooking class, a night at a fancy cinema or a meal at their favourite restaurant, there are plenty of options available to delight the newlyweds.

Custom artwork

If the artwork in their home is lacking slightly, you could surprise the bride and groom with a commissioned artwork of themselves! To make it more meaningful, you could request the artwork to be inspired by one of the couple’s favourite photos of themselves.

Memory jar

Weddings are one of the most sentimental occasions, and so it would be lovely for the bride and groom to have something to capture those emotions in! Ahead of the big day, you could ask their nearest and dearest to write a special note to the happy couple, sharing anything from their best wishes and pieces of marriage advice, to hilarious jokes and funny memories. Collect all of the notes together and place them into a jar, which you can then gift to the newlyweds as their present.

Food basket

Even though they will likely have enough wedding cake leftover to last them a lifetime, the newlyweds will always still appreciate a basket full of good food! For their first week as a married couple, you could curate a gift basket filled with the most delicious treats, artisanal cheeses, fancy wines, and more.

Scrapbook for the future

Marriage is just the start of the bride and groom’s exciting new adventure together, so why not give them a book to capture it all in? Treat them to an empty scrapbook, giving them a place to document all of their future dates, holidays, adventures and life-changing moments.

Garden starter kit

If the happy couple are moving into a new space after their wedding, they might appreciate having the chance to begin their very own herb or vegetable garden! As part of their gift, you can kit them out with everything they need to become pros in the world of gardening.

At-home spa

A trip to the spa can often be a costly experience, so why not bring the relaxing atmosphere to the bride and groom themselves? For their wedding gift, you could organise everything they would need to enjoy an at-home spa together. From luxurious bath and skincare products, to gorgeous candles and soft towel robes, the newlyweds will be able to use your gift to relax and chill out after the stress of their nuptials.

Keepsake box

It is often said that the wedding day is a hectic whirlwind for the bride and groom, and they rarely get a chance to take a step back and soak in the atmosphere. So, one gift you could give them is a beautifully crafted keepsake box, solely dedicated to their wedding day. They can store any meaningful mementos in it, such as their invitations, confetti, accessories, and any random photographs from the big day.