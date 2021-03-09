The Royals respond to allegations made by Meghan & Harry

Following the shocking interview between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, which has been taking the world by storm over the last few days, Buckingham Palace has now come out to make an official statement, responding to the distressing allegations which were made against them.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement concluded.

During the lengthy interview with Meghan and Harry, the couple shared many surprising truths about how they were treated by the Royal family, the British press and by the ‘institution’ over the past few years.

At one point in the interview, Meghan discusses how her mental health had deteriorated so much by the time she was pregnant with their first-born, Archie, that she confessed to her husband Harry that she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

“That was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how [Harry] just cradled me,” she recalled.

In the interview with Oprah, the Duchess explains how after admitting that she was feeling suicidal, Meghan went to ‘the institution’ time and time again, telling them “that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Meghan also explained that while she was pregnant with her first child, Archie, there were many conversations about what title he would be given, whether or not he would be a prince, the protection he would have, along with “concerns” from certain members of the Royal family about “how dark” Archie’s skin colour might be.

“There was a conversation with Harry about [Archie's skin colour] what that would mean,” Meghan explained. “I think that would be very damaging to them,” Meghan said when Oprah pressed her to reveal who said that, as she continued, “but those were conversations the family had with [Harry]. It was really hard to see those as compartmentalised conversations.”