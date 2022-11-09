The Rosie HomeWear Collection drops exclusively at M&S

This year marks the 10th anniversary of our partnership with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and to continue the celebration of this milestone, we will be launching Rosie HomeWear, a new collection comprising 10 key pieces designed in collaboration with Rosie and the M&S Lingerie Team.

The collection champions the evolution of the Rosie brand, showcasing a contemporary aesthetic whilst taking inspiration from Rosie’s personal style. In a palette of soft, warm neutrals, the curated collection features versatile separates which are thoughtfully designed to be mixed, matched and layered together to create your own personal style.

Across the 10-piece collection you’ll find key items such as the rib jersey body, roll neck styling and cuffed wide leg bottoms in modern and flattering silhouettes. A perfect blend of style with comfort, the collection reflects how we are living and working, providing styling solutions to take you from a cosy morning spent around the house to relaxed weekends.

The collection is underpinned by sustainability, featuring responsibly sourced cotton through our Better Cotton Programme as well as recycled polyester, whilst never compromising on quality. Premium fabrics, including soft brushed cotton, textured fleece, and tactile rib, combine with considered design details and hardware synonymous with the Rosie brand.

Soozie Jenkinson, Head of Lingerie Design comments; “We’re excited to launch our new Rosie HomeWear collection. Working collaboratively together on the creative concept we wanted to reflect Rosie’s signature style and love of beautiful neutral colours through the range. Rosie HomeWear features a relaxed, modern aesthetic designed with softly structured fabrics developed exclusively for the collection. Immaculate attention to detail, cut and proportion underpins each piece creating a versatile wardrobe enabling the customer to create their own personal downtime style.”

For more visit www.marksandspencer.com/ie.