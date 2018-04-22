The Rock just had the sweetest response to this girl’s promposal
When US teenage Katie Kelzenberg asked Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to escort her to prom, she probably didn't expect him to even notice her request, let alone post a heartfelt video response.
Taking to Twitter last week, the 18-year-old posted a short clip in which she declared herself "the biggest Dwayne Johnson fan" before showing off her impressive collection of merchandise.
Showing off her sense of humour, Katie dressed in a turtleneck, jeans and fanny pack – a style similar to that worn by Johnson in a now infamous photo taken of him in the 90s.
"So Dwayne, will you 'rock' it at prom with me?" she finished.
@TheRock PROM?! pic.twitter.com/VyHhrpVQYe
— katie k (@katiekelzenberg) April 15, 2018
Not wishing to let Katie down, but realising that he couldn't make the date due to work commitments, The Rock took it upon himself to contact her school and recorded a message to be played out over the intercom.
According to Newshub, the star can be heard saying, "you're probably thinking, 'what is 'The Rock' doing on our intercom system?'"
"Well, I'm sending a message to a very special young lady."
As a he couldn't make it to the prom, the Rampage actor tells Katie that he'd rented out an entire movie theatre for her and her friends to see him new film.
"And all the popcorn and candy and soda you can drink, it's all on me. Everything is free and I want you to go have the greatest time."
SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie… everything is on Uncle DJ. !! And I also taped a special morning message surprising Katie and her high school that will play across the school’s intercom system… literally…RIGHT NOW, Katie should be turning red hearing me surprise her in front of her entire school. I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this, but I’ll hear about for sure and most importantly – you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I’m a lucky dude to have fans like you. Uncle DJ Ps – the gorilla in Rampage is way smarter (and better looking) than I am, but don’t tell him that because he has a HUGE ego
He also posted an Instagram video in which he spoke of his admiration for Katie's "charm and confidence."
"Young ladies to high level executive women get very shy in front of me lol," he wrote.
"But this high school student stepped out of her comfort zone and hit me with the promposal."