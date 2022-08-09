The Next 365 Days trailer has dropped, showing Laura & Massimo’s rocky relationship

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Next 365 Days and we can’t wait to see the outcome of the third instalment of 365 Days once it has dropped!

This film follows on from the sequel, 365 Days:This Day, where the main character’s relationship was in trouble and the dramatic film ends with Laura being shot. Fans were left unsure of what to expect in the third film but safe to say, Laura survived, and now has some pretty big decisions to make.

The trailer, which shows the extent of Laura and Massimo's rocky relationship, is jam-packed with steamy scenes, as well as a rage-filled outburst from Massimo as he wants to know what happened between Laura and Nacho on the island, and Laura trying to decide which man she should choose to spend her life with. She explains, “I need to figure out what I really want”.

According to Netflix, the upcoming third instalment of the 365 Days franchise details how, “Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart”.

But, will Laura (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka) choose to stay with Massimo (Michele Morrone) or leave him for the persevering Nacho? We don’t have very long to wait as the film will premiere on Netflix on August 19.

Check out the trailer below: