The new twenties inspired collection from Art Deco is gorgeous

Art Deco Cosmetics is re-imagining the roaring twenties style for its 35th birthday with the new Autumn/Winter collection “Enter The New Golden Twenties”. The collection takes you into a world of glittering parties and opulent art deco style, where every woman finds her own signature look.

The Full Waves Curling Mascara (RRP €21) in “No. 1 Black” immediately gives the lashes an irresistible curl thanks to its wave-shaped brush. Even the shortest lashes are perfectly coated with this narrow brush. Don’t be afraid to apply multiple coats to intensify the look. Natural waxes such as candelilla and carnauba, as well as an ingredient extracted from jojoba and sunflower wax moisturize and nourish the lashes, keeping them supple. With a limited-edition, golden Art Deco design, the mascara is a treat for the eyes!

The magnetic Beauty Box Quattro (RRP €10.90), in a golden Limited Edition Art Deco pattern, is ideal for storing our eyeshadows or other Art Deco products. Especially handy when on the go! For a classic look, try the new matte Eyeshadow Shades (RRP €7.50) “matt handmade chocolate” No. 525, a classy dark brown, “matt nude delight” No. 558, a soft nude, and “matt tender mauve” No. 574, a subtle mauve shade. The shimmering rosé of “pearly celebration” No. 197 creates dazzling effects to complete the look!

Create the perfect lip contour with our fragrance-free Mineral Lip Styler (RRP €12.50). Candelilla Cera wax creates a soft texture which glides smoothly around the lips while Hyaluronic acid moisturizes the area. The rubberized handle provides a secure grip, while the integrated sharpener ensures a precise tip. The tip can be retracted into the pencil with ease. For an understated look, try “Mineral Autumn Leaf” No. 13, a dark nude shade.

The retractable Mineral Eye Styler (RRP €12.50) in “Mineral Bittersweet” No. 60, a dark brown, and “Mineral Dirty Plum” No. 97, a dark plum shade, creates a multitude of eye make-up looks. With its innovative, ergonomic design and rubberized handle, line your eyes with ease. The sharpener integrated at the end of the pencil ensures that your liner will always be sharp. The paraben-free eyeliner pencil is especially suitable for sensitive eyes.

The Perfect Colour Lipstick (RRP €16), in a limited-edition, golden Art Deco design, impresses with its rich colour, optimal opacity and plumping effect, combining the latest technology with effective care. The Maxi Lip stimulates the formation of collagen and glucosamine. The formulation contains Amino Acid, Mango Butter, Water Lily and Moon Orchid to nourish the lips and keep them smooth. “Confetti shower” No. 819 and “gorgeous girl” No. 835 are classic shades of red. For an elegant nude tone, try “caramel cream” No. 845.

The Blush Couture in “Golden Twenties” (RRP €33.40) offers the perfect combination of three blush shades. These shades, which flatter all skin tones, can be applied individually, or blended together. Enjoy pure colour and long-lasting wear, with a classy, fresh finish. With a refillable Art Deco design compact and embossed powder, the blusher is a perfect addition to your collection.

Art Deco Cosmetics are now available on www.stralabeauty.com and selected pharmacies and salons nationwide.