The new name for Tayto Park has finally been revealed

Fans of Tayto Park were shocked when, in February of this year, the popular Meath theme park and zoo announced that it would be changing its name.

The change came about when the founder of Tayto Park, the late Raymond Coyle, decided to part ways with Tayto Snacks at the end of this year.

For the past few months, the new chosen name has been kept tightly under wraps, with intense deliberations happening behind the scenes. However, Raymond’s son and the General Manager of Tayto Park, Charles Coyle, has now unveiled the exciting decision!

From January 1, 2023 onwards, Tayto Park will be known as Emerald Park.

“When we announced that the name of the Park would change, we were inundated with ideas from the public and it was wonderful to see such enthusiasm,” Charles explained earlier today, upon the announcement of the new title.

In a video revealing Emerald Park, the company describes it as a “new brand, new identity, new era.”

As well as the branding change, the park itself is currently undergoing some exciting renovations, with the addition of two new roller coasters, costing €30 million in total.

Tayto Park was first opened in November 2010 in Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Since its birth, it has become one of Ireland’s top attractions, gaining over 5 million visitors since its gates first opened.

Although the split with Tayto Snacks earlier this year came as a surprise to many, founder Raymond Coyle promised before his death in June that the creative decision would only bring positivity to the park.

"Our partnership with Tayto Snacks has helped to create one of Ireland's most popular tourist attractions in little over 12 years," he said at the time of the split announcement.

"We have decided that in order to expand and meet our ambitious targets for the park, now is the opportune time to rename the park to better reflect the exciting rides, attractions and zoo that are coming over the next few years,” he added.

We can’t wait to see Emerald Park’s new branding in all its glory when it officially launches in January!