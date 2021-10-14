The new Fujifilm instax Link Wide printer is perfect for printing your large photos with ease!

FUJIFILM Corporation (President and CEO, Representative Director Teiichi Goto) announces the much-anticipated launch of its instax Link Wide™ smartphone printer (Link Wide), the latest in the instax line-up of instant printing devices. Built to complement the successful instax mini Link smartphone printer introduced in 2019, Link WIDE creates the ability to print images in a large format, on instax WIDE instant film, a first for the brand’s smartphone printer category.

“This product came to life thanks in part to tremendous positive feedback from our instax and photographer communities,” said Toshi Ida, President FUJIFILM Europe. “After enjoying all the image printing capabilities available from the instax mini Link, so many of our consumers reached out, enthusiastically requesting an instax WIDE photo print option as well, in order to print their smartphone or digital camera images on a larger scale. With its updated features and ease-of-use, we’re confident that Link WIDE will delight our consumer base while satisfying their desire for a wide option for printing images taken on smartphones or digital cameras.”

Link WIDE creates high-quality, wide instax instant prints from the photo roll on a smartphone via the free instax Link WIDE App (required for full functionality), connecting with the printer via Bluetooth. The App provides users with a variety of fun and creative features and options in printing their smartphone images, and Bluetooth allows a quick and seamless transfer from the phone to the Link WIDE printer. In addition to smartphone compatibility, Link WIDE is also compatible with the FUJIFILM X-S10 mirrorless digital camera, allowing photographers to send their images directly from the camera to the Link WIDE printer!

The main features of Link WIDE include: Lightweight design built for portability and speed, surpassing the functionality offered by other smartphone printers in its class. The lightweight, handheld Link WIDE transfers an image and starts the print in about 12 seconds, supports continuous printing, and is capable of generating about 100 instax instant prints per battery charge.

Link WIDE provides two printing modes; instax Rich, accentuating deep, warm colors, and instax Natural, which emphasizes the inherent tones of the image.

Dedicated Link WIDE app designed for intuitive operability The Link WIDE App has been designed for ease-of-use with a variety of useful image printing options. The App features editing tools including cropping, approximately 30 filters, collage capabilities, adding text to the printed image, as well as in-app stickers and frame templates. Additional App features include:

Sketch, Edit & Print – import sketches and handwritten text, add them to photos, add sticker icons, and print.

Printing photos from videos – select a frame within a video and print it.

QR Print Mode: add a QR code to scan with a Smartphone to your photo, with the ability to: Record sound, link to a website, tag your location on the print and record a hidden message.

With a new film variety available accompanying the launch of Link WIDE, instax users will get the chance to use the new instax WIDE Black instant film, a new contrast on the traditional white-bordered look. The stylish black border provides eye-catching contrast against the printed images. instax WIDE Black instant film will be available in a single pack with 10 exposures.

The instax Link WIDE will be complemented by a number of snappy accessories to help users share their favourite instax photos in creative ways. Whether you want to keep things cool with printable instax WIDE Magnets for your fridge, celebrate special occasions with unique and personalised instax WIDE Greetings Cards, or create beautiful collections of up to 40 photos with the instax Peel & Stick WIDE Album, there’s a host of options to help you share your most treasured memories with your nearest and dearest in a fun and inventive way.

The instax Link WIDE smartphone printer is available in two colours, Ash White and Mocha Gray, and is expected to be available for pre-order from the 13th October 2021, and for purchase on 22nd October 2021 at a €150.00. Instax WIDE Black instant film will be available for purchase in late October 2021 at around €11.50.

instax Link WIDE accessories include:

instax WIDE magnets / pack of 10 (RRP €10.00)

instax WIDE Cards / pack of 10 (RRP €10.00)

instax Peel & Stick Album / holds up to 40 WIDE (RRP €20.00)

For more information about Link WIDE, visit https://instax.eu/ie/