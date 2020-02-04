The new Clarins range is made from peach milk and you need to try it

We adore make-up but we can’t help but worry about the impact it has on our skin. Luckily, that is one thing we don’t have to fret about when using the latest range from Clarins.

This season, Clarins offers surprising and innovative make-up once again by adventuring into the unexplored territory of milky textures. Yes, that’s right, milk! Peach tree milk that is.

At the heart of on-going innovation (with the desire to create even more sensorial textures that care for the skin), Clarins imagined two products with dynamic formulas: Milky Boost and Lip Milky Mousse. Both are enriched with peach tree milk, known for its nourishing and softening properties to immerse you in a milky universe where peachy-smooth skin and soft, succulent lips are highlighted.

Peach tree milk ideally provides your skin and your lips with a wave of gentleness and freshness upon waking. Known for its nourishing and softening properties, it helps promote soft, smooth skin and lips.

There’s no doubt, you’re going to love this collection!

Milky Boost:

This product fuses with your skin and leaves behind a deliciously fruity fragrance while minimizing imperfections and signs of fatigue. Your complexion looks simply radiant and more even; fresh and luminous. The skin’s texture appears smoother.

What we love about this product is the fact that it allows the skin to breathe. It is enriched with the Milky Booster Complex based on organic kiwi extract to ‘wake up’ skin’s energy and peach tree milk that softens. What’s more, the formula hydrates the skin for 8 hours.

Lip Milky Mousse:

Lip Milky Mousse’s texture sits ever so lightly on the lips and feels fresh and airy, just like whipped cream. It also has an addictive flavour. The tinted effect instantly dresses the lips in colour and gently kisses them with a satin finish and a peachy smooth effect. Available in 6 subtle milky shades, it adapts to everyone’s needs for a smile that will melt more than one heart.