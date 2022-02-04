The most sumptuously romantic hotels for breakaway with bae this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, we could all do with a little treating ourselves – and our S.O.s! It’s been a strange few years, but things seem to slowly be returning to normal, and we want to catch up on celebrating everything anniversary, birthday and big event that we had to miss the last two years.

And what better time to celebrate our loved ones than Valentine’s Day?

Catch up and reconnect in some of Ireland’s most stunningly romantic hotels with some of the best deals around for V Day. Get indulgent and treat yourselves to a sophisticated, relaxing and luxurious stay away with a jacuzzi soak in Galway, or a romantic dinner in Cork or a stunning rose-petaled turndown service in Kildare!

Turn up the romance this V Day with our top romantic hotel selection this February!

The G Hotel & Spa, Co. Galway

With its stylish and sophisticated design overlooking Lough Atalia, the G Hotel is the ideal romantic venue for Valentine’s Day! Experience a bespoke and blissful time in a beautifully appointed guestroom, where you’ll be welcomed with a single rose stem on your bed and freshly dipped chocolate strawberries. Have an intimate moment with your Valentine with a delicious three-course evening dinner in the 2AA Rosette Restaurant Gigi’s. Next morning enjoy a romantic cooked to order breakfast a deux, then chill out in the Thermal Suite in the Spa or perhaps take a romantic stroll along the Salthill promenade.

The ‘When You Love Someone’ Package is available for the entire month of February, from €284 for two people for one night. This package includes one night’s accommodation, a 3-Course Evening Dinner and full Irish breakfast cooked to order.

Book online on www.theghotel.ie or call 091 865 200 to make your reservation now for a breakaway filled with romance!

Killashee Hotel, Co. Kildare

Love is in the air this February, so create romance with a truly magical escape to Killashee Hotel on Sunday 13th and Monday 14th February for Valentines! Relax, unwind and enjoy every moment of your romantic break away, starting with an upgrade to a superior double bedroom and a complimentary sweet treat on arrival. Explore the exquisite gardens, take a dip in the luxurious jacuzzi or 25m swimming pool, or heat things up with the sauna and steam room!

Let Cupid work his magic over a lavish three course dinner served in Bistro Grill. Complete your perfect stay with a divine full Irish breakfast on Valentine’s morning before heading to the hydrotherapy suite for the final moments of pure tranquillity. Check out at the later time of 1pm to ensure you have cherished every moment of luxury. This package is available for check in on Sunday 13th of February only and is priced from €200 total stay.

Check out their website to make the booking or call 045 879 277.

The Hardiman Eyre Square, Co. Galway

Love is really in the Eyre this Valentines! Treat your loved one to a romantic getaway in the heart of Galway City with a stay at the historical Hardiman Hotel on Eyre Square, known for its effortless charm and timeless elegance – the perfect place to spend special moments with your Valentine. Check into one of the Hotel’s refreshed luxurious and sophisticated suites for two nights and relax with a romantic three-course dinner on one evening in the Gaslight Brasserie or The Oyster Bar overlooking the Square. Cherry (or rose) on top: your other half will receive a beautiful red rose stem!

The Love is in the Eyre Valentine’s Package is available for the month of February until the 27th, from €150pp for two nights. It includes evening dinner on one night of your choice and breakfast included both days.

Book online on their website or call 091 564 041.

The Imperial, Co. Cork

All you need is love and The Imperial Hotel Cork this Valentines!

Spoil your loved one this Valentines with a romantic break to Cork’s grand dame of romance, The Imperial Hotel, which has been hosting first dates, engagements, weddings and honeymoons for more than 200 years. The scene for your romantic weekend will be set as you arrive at their majestic lobby which will be festooned in giant red roses as part of a stunning ‘Cupid’ inspired flower art installation – the perfect insta spot to capture the start of a romantic weekend.

The Imperial Hotel have launched an ‘All You Need is Love’ package for guests to enjoy a romantic break and are offering the services of their Special Occasion Butler James to grant guests every romantic wish! Whether it's advice on setting up an extra special date or help with a memorable proposal, James has the expertise to help! It includes a 2-night stay in a luxury room with a delicious birdcage breakfast, and you can choose one treat to go with it, whether your true love is food, romance, fashion or fun!

If all you need is love FOOD, choose dinner for two in Thyme at Seventy-Six on the Mall on a night of your choice.

If all you need is ROMANCE choose the romantic turndown on a night of your choice, which includes rose petals on your bed, a bottle of prosecco and chocolate dipped strawberries.

If all you need is FASHION, then Afternoon Tea for two in Sketch Tea room is the place to show off your style.

Lovers of FUN can choose a sharing birdcage of cheese and charcuterie and two cocktails at Sketch, Cork’s newest cocktail bar at The Imperial.

The package is priced from €194 per person sharing, and you’ll also have the option to add other treats or treatments at Escape Spa to your package to really wow your sweetheart!

See imperialhotelcork.com/allyouneedis or email reservations@imperialhotelcork.ie or call 021 427 4040.

Lough Erne Resort, Co. Fermanagh

Nestled on a private peninsula among 600 acres of tranquil countryside, Lough Erne Resort is a haven of captivating tranquillity and the perfect romantic getaway for you and your Valentine. Whether it’s an awe-inspiring sensory experience at the acclaimed Catalina Restaurant for you and your loved one, a luxury stay with the chance to enjoy lakeside yoga or Stand Up Paddleboarding or a lesson in the golf academy, Lough Erne Resort vouchers are the ultimate gift of love. For those who deserve that little something special, the vouchers could be used for a stay in a Deluxe Suite, perhaps with the temptation of delectable Afternoon Tea worked off with a leisurely stroll among the resort’s 600 acres with panoramic views of Lough Erne.

This Valentine’s Day, the resort is giving anyone who buys a Lough Erne Resort voucher a voucher worth £50+ a gift from Boatyard Distillery. For £50+ you will receive a bar of Boatyard Double Gin bean-to-bar chocolate, if you spend £100+ you will receive a 20CL bottle of Boatyard Double Gin or spend £150+ and you’ll enjoy both together.

If you’re wanting to share the love of luxury this Valentine’s Day, the romantic Lough Erne Resort has just the answer!

To begin your gifting journey visit their website or phone +44 028 6632 3230.