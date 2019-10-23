Time for a spooky visit? These are most haunted cities in Ireland

A new report from thortful.com has revealed the areas of Ireland where you’re most likely to experience an alien encounter based on data from the National UFO Reporting Centre.

Alien life has been found and contact has been made with planet Earth… or so it would appear.

The night sky consists of 10 billion galaxies, or to be more precise, 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 stars and according to a new report by thortful.com aliens live amongst these stars and constellations and even make regular visits to planet Earth.

liens, however, appear to be picky about their tourist/holiday destinations only appearing in the skies above certain cities.

To celebrate Halloween on October 31 thortful analysed data from the National UFO Reporting Centre, revealing the UFO hotspots of the Ireland. Data was analysed from the years 1998 – 2019.

The most haunted locations

Data analysed from the National UFO Reporting Centre has revealed that residents of Dublin are the most likely to encounter alien life.

Since 1998 Dublin has been victim to 42 UFO encounters crowning it the most haunted area in Ireland.

The top ten areas can be seen below: