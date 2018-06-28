SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

USA named one of the most dangerous places to be a woman

by

The top ten most dangerous countries for women in the world has been released, and we're not surprised. 

According to a survey commissioned by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, India is currently the worst place in the world for women, followed by war-torn countries Afghanistan and Syria. 

The United States also makes the list in tenth place. 

The poll was conducted around was conducted experts from Europe, Africa, the Americas, South East Asia, South Asia and the Pacific between March and May of this year. Respondents included aid professionals, academics, healthcare staff, non-government organisation workers, policy-makers, development specialists and social commentators.

The inclusion of the US on the list came as a surprise to some in the wake of the Me Too and Time's Up movements. 

"People want to think income means you're protected from misogyny, and sadly that's not the case," said Cindy Southworth, executive vice president of the Washington-based National Network to End Domestic Violence.

"We are going to look back and see this as a very powerful tipping point … We're blowing the lid off and saying '#Metoo and Time's Up'."

India ranked in first place due to the risks that women face from cultural and traditional practices, such as acid attacks, female genital mutilation, physical abuse and child marriage. However, this only seems to be worsening as the rate of reported crimes against women rose by 83 per cent between 2007 and 2016, with a sickening four cases of rape reported every hour.

India has made international headlines this year with a number of high-profile sexual assault cases. Earlier this year, eight men were accused of the gang rape of an eight-year-old girl and in April, a seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered during a wedding.

Protests saw thousands take to the streets in wake of the death of a 16-year-old girl, who was raped and burnt alive in her home. 

"India has shown utter disregard and disrespect for women … rape, marital rapes, sexual assault and harassment, female infanticide has gone unabated," Manjunath Gangadhara, an official at the Karnataka state government told Reuters.

"The (world's) fastest growing economy and leader in space and technology is shamed for violence committed against women."

India was also ranked the most dangerous country for women for human trafficking, including sex slavery and domestic servitude, as well as for traditional practices such as forced marriage, stoning and female infanticide.

The list also included Somalia, Saudi Arabia,  Pakistan, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen and Nigeria. 

Trending