The most beautiful beginner-level hiking trails around Ireland

Now that the weather is (finally!) looking a bit nicer, it’s time to embrace the great outdoors, don our walking boots and get back to nature.

Ireland is home to so many beautiful walking trails and hiking routes, it would truly be a shame not to enjoy at least a few of them this summer, while the sun shines. If you’re on the lookout for a few more moderate, family-friendly hiking trails to try out, then you’ve come to the right place!

Down below we’ve rounded up some of the best hikes around Ireland that would be absolutely perfect for beginners.

Glendalough, Co. Wicklow – Upper and Lower Lake walking trails

Approx. 4.5km

Time: 1.5hrs

Glendalough is filled with fantastic hiking trails for every difficulty level — even beginners! For more of a relaxed, scenic hike make sure to check out their upper and lower lake trails which feature looped routes and stunning forest and lake views at every turn.

The Sugar Loaf, Co. Wicklow

Approx. 8km

Time 2.5-3hrs

If you’re looking for a real and mighty mountain to impress your mates with then this famous route is the one for you. Don’t worry though, it’s not as daunting as it seems, consisting of an 8km loop, which should take you and your family around 2.5-3 hours to complete.

Gougane Barra Forest Park, Co Cork

Approx. 0.5km-2.5km

Time: up to 2hrs

If you find yourself travelling along the Wild Atlantic Way this summer, then you really must stop to go for an easy hike within the Gougane Barra Forest Park. With plenty of routes to choose from, you’re spoiled for choice and sure to find something to suit your difficulty level. Tucked away at the edge of the Sheehy mountains, this luscious national park is the perfect place to stretch your legs and get back to nature.

Torc Loop, Co. Kerry – Blue Route

Approx. 2.5km

Time: 1hr

The Blue Trail along the Torc waterfall loop is a truly beautiful hiking trail and would be perfect for kids and adults alike. Take in the gorgeous scenery and breath in the fresh waterfall mist during this one hour excursion, which is sure to leave you feeling accomplished and satisfied.

Lough Avalla Farm Loop, Co. Clare

Approx. 6km

Time: 2.5hrs

For more of a rural experience, take a trip down to Clare and embark on the Lough Avalla Farm Loop trail, which brings hikers through a traditional working farmland, before going on to sweep the picturesque shores of Lough Avalla. Keep an eye out for historic landmarks along the way, including ancient standing stones, a holy well, a burial cairn and a mass rock.