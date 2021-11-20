The luxe Christmas present wishlist for the girl who has everything!

Christmas is the perfect time of year to treat that special person who’s always there for you. Christmas is the time to appreciate your loved ones and show them how much they mean to you.

Splurging a little and treating them to something special is the perfect way to show how well you know them and how much you love them. Whether it’s your mum who insists she has everything she needs, or perhaps the best friend who’s been there for you when you’ve needed her most, this ultimate gift guide has all of the luxury items and ideas, perfect for spoiling that special someone with this festive season.

L’Oréal Professionnel Steampod – Limited Edition X Barbie (RRP €275.00)

For a smooth and mirror-like shine you can create at home, discover Steampod. The hair straightener that offers a continuous flow of high-pressure steam; this unique tool can be used to create a variety of finishes, from smooth and supple looks to soft waves. It’s their most-loved steam hair styling tool today to reveal hair that looks smooth and glossy. Buy here.

Clarins Multi-Active Routine (RRP €120.00)

This skincare set targets the first signs of ageing, combining all of the essentials for active women to protect their skin from the harmful effects of a hectic lifestyle: a duo of day and night anti-ageing creams enriched with antioxidant teasel extract, which visibly reduces the first signs of wrinkles, boosts radiance, moisturises and preserves your skin’s youth; Cleansing Micellar Water for perfectly clean skin; Beauty Flash Balm, which diminishes signs of fatigue and restores the complexion’s radiance; and Lip Comfort Oil for shiny lips. All in a beautiful Clarins holiday vanity pouch. Buy here.

Magee Red Windowpane Checked Pashmina (RRP €179.00)

Magee 1866, a Donegal founded heritage brand creates slow fashion and lifestyle pieces for men and women as well as homewares such as cushions, candles and throws. Treat that special someone to a luxury cashmere and lambswool blend pashmina. The design features a timeless red and navy windowpane check. Buy here.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Gift Set (RRP €105.00)

Advanced Genifique is Lancôme's #1 serum for glowing, younger-looking skin – whatever your age. Smooth fine lines, say goodbye to dullness, and enjoy softer, radiant skin. For all women – every age, every ethnicity, every skin type. This serum is a powerhouse: patented and enriched with hyaluronic acid and probiotic fragments. The set contains: Advanced Génifique Serum 50ml, Génifique Day cream 15ml, Advanced Génifique Eye Cream 5ml and Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover 30ml. Buy here.

Luxury Cayo Sweater (RRP €240.00)

Recently launched by Irish businesswoman Orla Daly, these super-soft sweaters make a great gift. Each one is made with 100% alpaca wool and is made in Italy. The new range of sweaters come in four colour options (baby blue, baby pink, beige and navy sizes S, M & L). Buy here.

Image Skincare Age Later Collection Gift Set (RRP €169.00)

Give the gift of youthful looking skin with this deluxe skincare set. It’s sure to offer targeted results leaving the skin feeling most luxurious and youthful. The products within are the anti-ageing dream team that will leave your skin feeling more hydrated and nourished while the concentrated ingredients smooth fine lines and wrinkles. This set includes the Max Stem Cell Facial Cleanser, Ageless Total Pure Hyaluronic Filler and Vital C Hydrating Repair Crème. Available from all good salons nationwide.

Mango Orange Felt Handbag by The Blue Door (RRP €154.00)

Of Scandinavian origin, what’s not to love about the selection of felt hand-made bags at The Blue Door. With a selection of shapes, sizes and the most welcoming of colours, these statement handbags will not only look good but last you for a very long time. Ideal as a carry all bag for the office, day trips or weekend breaks! This mango orange felt handbag is divine. With a leather handle and made from 100% wool. The felted wool is 3mm thick and very durable and the bags have 2 inner pockets and a press button to close at the top. Buy here.

YSL Couture Colour Clutch Holiday Collector (RRP €115.00)

This new multi-purpose face and eye palette includes eyeshadows, blushers and highlighters presented in a limited edition, dazzling gold clutch that is adorned with the iconic YSL logo. Starring a collection of limited-edition shades wearable for day or night, for every eye colour. The YSL Beauty Holiday Collection is available from Arnotts Beauty Hall, Brown Thomas or online here.

Loulerie Retroflame X LFJ – The Jackie Droplet Diamond Necklace (RRP €499.00)

The gold droplet necklace has a beautiful hand set diamond. Perfect for adding subtle sparkle to everyday outfits. The solid 14k gold droplet hangs on our signature Loulerie chain, which is specially sourced from Japan for its minimal design and soft sparkle. The necklace can be worn at two different lengths, which makes it very versatile for day-to-day wear. The beauty about investing in a solid gold necklace, is that it can be worn every day and last a lifetime. Buy here.

Thalgo Exception Marine (RRP €155.00)

Thalgo infuses this marine energy into beauty products, nutritional supplements and protocols that revitalise body and mind. This set focuses on care for the complexion and it does not disappoint. It contains their Youthfulness Moment Exception Marine Redensifying Cream, Intensive Redensifying Serum and Eyelid Lift Treatment. Buy here.

Into the Ether Ritual Box (RRP €94.95)

Into the Ether is a new lifestyle brand by Irish wellness entrepreneurs Annie Kirwan and Lee Tracey, designed to bring harmony to your body, mind and home. The independent brand specialises in sustainable, locally made & luxurious self-care items, gift boxes and homewares.

Into the Ether’s range of tailored gift boxes are perfect for anyone who needs a dose of self-care and luxury in their lives. Signature gift boxes the ‘Ritual Box’ which comprises a stunning Into the Ether journal, Tangerine Dreams hand-poured soy candle, oracle cards and beautiful sage bundle. The box also includes The Rituals, a book that shares everything you need to start creating and maintaining your own self care practices. Buy here.

Liwu Jewellery Celtic Spiral Gold Plated Bracelet (Symbolising Joy, Energy and Life) (RRP €79.00)

This simple, delicate, Celtic single spiral bracelet is available in gold plated silver. This Celtic Symbol represents the worship of the sun by our ancestors, it is a symbol of joy, energy, spirit, moving forward, life and birth. Buy here.

Yonka Anti-Ageing Gift Set (RRP €114.75)

Yon-ka products are created with plants, fruits, and marine extracts to balance, soothe, revive, and rejuvenate. Each ingredient has a specific role to play fruit acids moisturise and enhance the complexion, vitamins combat free radicals, seaweed re-mineralises, and plant oils nourish and soften. This gift set contains Elastin Jour Crème 50ml, Elastin Nuit Crème 50ml and Alpha Contour 15ml all contained in a beautiful Yon-Ka Vanity Case. Yon-ka Paris skincare is available from approved professional salons nationwide.

Chupi Stars in the Sky 14k Gold Four Diamond Disc Necklace (RRP €699.00)

This solid gold disc set with four tiny diamonds by Chupi is inspired by the quote ‘There wouldn't be a sky full of stars if we were all meant to wish on the same one’ by Frances Clark.

Four tiny diamonds glisten like stars in the night sky. The sparkle reminds us that while there are so many stars in the sky, there is a different star to wish upon for everyone. Buy this darling as a reminder of moments that matter, each tiny diamond representing something, somebody or to keep your loved one’s dreams close to their heart. Designed to be worn by alone or worn layered, each piece marking a special moment. Buy here.

ZZZANA Cleo Pajamas (RRP €85.00)

Give the gift of a great night's sleep this Christmas with sustainable Irish sleepwear brand ZZZANA. Made from organic bamboo, ZZZANA sleepwear is soft as silk, without the maintenance. The natural fabric has a silk-like texture and a range of natural properties that help regulate body temperature and support a good night sleep. Buy here.

The Cliff at Home ‘Peat for the Feet’ gift set (RRP €150.00)

Transport that special someone to the Well at Cliff spas with this delightful gift. It includes The Well at Cliff Bathrobe (alone a little piece of luxury at home), The Well at Cliff Revitalising Face and Body Peat Mask. This mask is quite exceptional delivering glowing skin with their truly unique face and body mask which provides vitamins, minerals and other phytonutrients with rich antioxidant benefits. The organic Irish peat used in this mask provides a highly nutritious combination of ingredients. And finally, Cliff Slippers and cashmere socks for that true hotel experience at home. Buy here.

L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Trilogy Gift Set (RRP €189.00)

An anti-ageing face care trio that will restore, regenerate and reveal younger-looking skin. With 5 registered patents, this anti-ageing skincare trio provides complete rejuvenation of the skin by lifting the features, redefining facial contours and brightening dark spots as well as skin’s tone to ensure that the skin retains its youthful glow. This luxurious face care set contains: 50ml Immortelle Divine Cream, 30ml Immortelle Divine Serum and a 15ml Immortelle Divine Eye & Lips Contour all beautifully wrapped in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box. Buy here.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic (RRP €219.00)

Samsung’s first smartwatch with body composition to track your progress anytime, anywhere including group challenge features to enjoy more steps with friends and get motivated. Real-time health monitoring sensor of blood pressure and ECG. New wear OS with the awesome experience of Google mobile services and seamless Galaxy connectivity. Buy here.

The Jane Darcy Silk Sleep Set is the ultimate gift for those who appreciate a good night's sleep, luxury and a beautifully scented candle – all in one box! The luxuriously soft 22 momme 100% pure mulberry silk pillowcase & selection of scrunchies helps keep hair tangle free and skin retain moisture. The sleep mask helps block light to promote melatonin production for deeper sleep, while protecting delicate eye area. To help wind down you can light the Tranquility Candle in Black Rose & Amber – a light sophisticated fusion of floral and oriental notes with the feminine aroma of the black rose. Tranquil, yet captivating! There are two sets to choose from – Champagne Silk or Ivory Silk.

Skin Formulas Absolute Collection (RRP €230.00)

This luxury set contains with 6 products, a luxury cleansing mitt and elegant cosmetics bag. It is a luxurious skincare solution featuring a carefully selected line up of results-driven products that nourish the skin with advanced active ingredients, antioxidants and pre-biotics making it the perfect treat for yourself or a fellow skincare-lover. Buy here.

Choice Boutique Red Ribbed Faux Fur Jacket (RRP €80.00)

We love this faux fur jacket by Choice Boutique. It’s soft to touch with ribbed faux fur and hook and eye detail along with pocket detail. One-size-fits-all, up to size 16. Buy here.

I Am Dreaming Pearl Earrings (RRP €149.00)

A modern twist on the I am dreaming collection, these sterling silver Pearl earrings by Mairead De Blaca Jewellery will transform any outfit and is a truly showstopper gift this Christmas. Buy here.

Neostrata Correct Gift Set (RRP €140.00)

This collection of products, new in 2021, contains potent anti-ageing ingredients such as Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides and AHAs to target specific ageing issues. This collection targets visible lines and wrinkles, refines skin texture and evens skin tone. Buy here.

Electronic Sheep ‘Electro-fuse’ scarf (RRP €95.00)

This new collection is a series of illustrated scarves and kaftans that tell the story of a night out on the town starring the Electronic Sheep characters from their eponymous comic. With three upcoming international solo exhibitions, showing Electronic Sheep’s archive, artworks, textiles and digital media, this ‘Electro-fuse’ collection of digi-comic-cosmo infused knitwear plays a big part in the impending shows. The exhibitions will launch this Autumn and extend throughout 2022. Buy here.

The Beyond Organic Discovery Set From Eminence.ie (RRP €99.00)

Give the gift of radiant skin with this luxurious set featuring two Eminence Organics favourites. Formulated with natural herbs, the Facial Recovery Oil provides deep hydration, revealing a healthy glow. This marvellous Cult Oil counts many celebrities in its fan base. The Bearberry Eye Repair Cream harnesses active ingredients to hydrate the delicate eye area, dramatically reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This ultra-hydrating eye cream with bioactive ingredients hydrates and nourishes the appearance of skin around the fragile eye contour area. Buy here.

Emma by Jane Astrid Gold Star & Moon Necklace (RRP €99.00)

A gorgeous delicate piece, perfect for wearing on its own or layering with chunkier pieces to build you look. 14ct plated gold with white cubic zirconia gemstones. The total length is 43cm with clasps at 37cm, 39cm, 41cm and 43cm so you can wear your necklace at the length you prefer. Buy here.

Holos Super Natural Activity Giftset (RRP €132 – worth €155)

This Irish made set will deliver a serious routine for seriously good skin. The set includes Super Natural Activity Botanical Micellar Pre-cleanse 200ml, Super Natural Activity AHA Deep cleansing cream / Masque 150ml, Super Natural Activity Pre and Probiotic spritz 150ml, Super Natural Activity Triple Lipid Replenish cream 100ml and Love Your Skin Facial Towel. All handmade in Ireland, the products are vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly. Buy here.

Sinead Keary "The Victoria" – Bow Neck Detail Sweatshirt (RRP €89.00)

Introducing you to the latest line-up in the Sinead Keary the label elevated essentials collection, the Victoria. The comfort of a casual sweatshirt elevated by a beautiful ribbon bow detail and cut-out back. The back is cut at the perfect length to ensure you can still wear your standard bra underneath without being seen. Key features include flattering boatneck design with ribbon bow detail at the back, intentionally distressed vintage finish on cuffs and neckline, drop shoulders and luxurious, soft hand feel fabric. Buy here.

Mint+ Samsung TWS Buds2 Bronze (RRP €159.00)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 delivers a sleek 2-way dynamic speaker system bringing you rich bass and clear highs, you’ll love listening to everything from the latest hits to popular podcasts. Active noise cancellation with 20 hours 1 playtime with case. Buy here.

Serena Boutique Beaumont Long Puffa (RRP €269.95)

This long hooded puffa coat is a lifetime addition to any wardrobe. Available in four colours (black, khaki and bronze) but it is the royal blue that has captured our heart. The coat comes in six sizes and you can buy here.

Kilkenny Design Set of 4 Waterford Evoloution Lismore tumblers (RRP €220.00)

If he's a whiskey lover, you can't go wrong with a set of classic crystal tumblers from Waterford from Kilkenny design. Check out the range of gifting options available online at www.kilkennyshop.com

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Gold Necklace (RRP €109.00)

Mairead De Blaca Jewellery has created this twinkle twinkle little star to capture the wonder and hope she felt as a child. She sketched and painted this star before it was cast and now you can make many wishes upon your very own star. Also available in silver. Buy here.

Freddy Jeans – Pro Beauty Effect Toning Pants (RRP €149.00)

These toning pants are the gift that keep on giving. Not only do they increase skin firmness and smoothness, through the innovative manufacturing technology, they increase the skin’s elasticity and reduce imperfections too all while looking great. They are breathable, odour free and continue to deliver the firming benefits even after unlimited washes. Buy here.

Skingredients Key Four Gift Set (RRP €170 – worth €202.50)

This Christmas, unwrap results-driven skincare that is kinder to the planet with the NEW Skingredients giftset, featuring new refillable packaging. It's never been easier to share the gift of good skin. This is the gift for the person in your life who wants to upgrade their full skincare routine AND do better for the planet. The Skingredients Key Four Gift Set contains 4 full sizes: a balanced dinner plate of skincare that every hooman's skin needs, all prettily wrapped up. It’s skincare that’s as simple as 01, 02, 03, 04! Buy here.

Spotlight Oral Care Ultimate Total Care Bundle (RRP €168.90)

The is the ultimate Spotlight Oral Care set which includes their much-loved oral care tools and products together. The set includes their Sonic Toothbrush which uses professionally designed sonic technology, to deliver efficient, high-frequency brush movements to ensure both toothpaste and oxygen are delivered to even the most inaccessible parts of the mouth. It also includes Teeth Whitening Strips, Dental Floss and Mouthwash for Whitening Teeth. Buy here.

Box of Wine.ie ‘Christmas Day Box’ (RRP €150.00)

For the wine lover in your life, this makes a delightful gift that all of the family can enjoy! It includes a bottle of Château Pipeau Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2018, Domaine Fanny Sabre Savigny-les-Beaune Blanc and your choice of:Henry of Pelham Riesling Icewine 50cl or Champagne Gobillard Grande Reserve 1er Cru NV or 1x Royal Oporto 10 year Tawny Port along with tasting cards. Buy here.

John Hanly Cashmere Throw (RRP €149.45)

Give someone you love the gift of style and warmth this Christmas with John Hanly! The Cashmere Throw is a beautifully soft throw with a blend of 95% Merino and 5% Cashmere, it is luxuriously large (nearly 6ft x 4.5ft), super light and available in a sumptuous and vibrant colour palette. Choose from solid block colours or a range of patterns such as Check, Border Check, Plaid and Stripe, all with a contrasting or same colour fringe. Raspberry Herringbone, Blue Heather Border Check and Bright Blue Red Yellow Check would brighten up even the dullest day, while other more subtle tonal mixes of Cream, Denim, Lilac or Grey are beautifully understated and would grace any occasion or interior. Buy here.

Audrey Hamilton Apparel Sweatshirt (RRP €180.00)

New to the market this year, is the luxury apparel line from Irish pop artist, Audrey Hamilton – Audrey Hamilton Apparel. Through each uniquely created design, Audrey wants to enable people to be bold, to be expressive, and to wear their AHA piece with pride. The launch line is made up of 3 key designs that take inspiration from some of Audrey’s iconic prints – Posh Pig, Hot Mess and Snow Leopard. Available in 5 unique colours, these consist of premium sweatshirts and joggers, all available in sizes S-XL. Each piece is made in Portugal with 100% organic cotton, using the highest grade of ink printing, and the most environmentally sustainable processes. With the brand message: ‘Be bold, you are already beautiful’, we think the gift of AHA would be perfect under the Christmas tree this year. Buy here.

Kilkenny Design Enibas, Light my Way Pendant (RRP €225.00)

With elegant jewellery, stunning artworks, homewares and contemporary design, Kilkenny has a range of gifts to suit all tastes and price points. Irish jewellery designer Enibas has a beautiful range of delicate precious jewellery perfect for gifting. The Light my Way pendant features a shining diamond star set within a solid gold disc inscribed with 'Las mo shlí'. Treat yourself or someone special to this guiding star to light the way. Check out the range of gifting options available online at www.kilkennyshop.com

Introducing Vogue x SK Ultimate Luxury Makeup Brush Set (RRP €99.99)

Just in time for Christmas Party and Gifting Season Vogue and Sarah Keary are introducing the exclusive and limited-edition Vogue x SK luxury brush set. A collaboration born out of a mutual love for quality makeup products that look as good as they feel, they’ve created the most luxurious and premium quality 7-piece brush set, all cruelty free!

The Vogue x SK 7-piece set consists of a powder brush, foundation brush, contour & blush brush, highlighter brush, eye duo brush, eyeshadow concealer brush, brow/liner brush providing you with the ultimate glam toolkit for perfecting your makeup look whether you are a pro or a novice. Every brush has a beautiful matte finish in a gorgeous pink ombre pantone to make you feel fabulous every day! The set comes complete with a beautifully presented velvet case which not only stores your brushes neatly to keep them clean but is the perfect size for storing all your favourite makeup products, so you are always ready to glam on the go! The Vogue x SK brush set is available from today from www.sarahkeary.ie

Chupi North Star Signet Ring (RRP €399.00)

The North Star has long been used to guide sailors at night, a fixed point often called true North the star shines brightly and unwaveringly lighting a path to home or off on a bold new adventure. Chupi designed this ring to be a guiding star for moments when you need to remind yourself to follow your own North Star. Available from www.chupi.com

The Original MakeUp Eraser 'Tis The Season 5pc Set (RRP €42.00)

The Original MakeUp Eraser was founded by Elexsis McCarthy in 2013. She launched the brand after discovering a way to remove ALL makeup with no chemicals, no oils, no soap… JUST water! With over 15 million units sold, The Original MakeUp Eraser has become the #1 sustainable makeup remover in the world!

Erase ALL makeup with JUST water! Including waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, & more! Every MakeUp Eraser is reusable, machine washable, and will last 3-5 years and is reusable, machine washable wit absolutely no added chemicals!