The Love Island stars are already earning thousands on Instagram

We have been glued to tbe Winter Love Island for the past 10 days. The islanders are living a life of luxury and it looks like that'll continue once they leave the villa in South Africa.

The cast of the 2020 series are bound to become just as famous as past contestants and it looks like they'll be raking in the cash once the show ends.

Our empty bank account is looking pretty tragic. If only we could earn money like the Islanders.

The team at Digitaloft have created the Love Island Social Scoreboard using a live feed from each contestant's Insta account to see who’s racking up the biggest following, most potential earnings and it's actually insane.

Shaughna Phillips potential earnings are £1,753 per post after her followers jumped to 361,369 since joining the show.

Sophie Piper could bank £1,379 per post and Callum Jones £1,229.

Paige Turley is the fourth highest earning with a potential of earning £1,129. Leanne Amaning rounds up the top five with £915 per post.

Since Rebecca Gormley joined the villa on Monday, she already has a potential earning of £237.61 per post, increased from just £37.73 when arriving in the villa..

We've never felt so poor in our lives.