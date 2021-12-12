The lavish L’OCCITANE Christmas range has something for everyone on your list this year

Christmas is a time for a little indulgence, a little slowing down, a little bit of you time. The days go slower, we take a little extra time with our wellness routines and just enjoy the time that’s all our own.

And what better way to help your loved ones enjoy this slowed down time than with some luxury wellness collection that are designed for comfort, for taking care of yourself, for pampering this Christmas season? L’OCCITANE’s gifts are specifically designed in both scent and texture to soothe and care for your body and mind, whether it’s a boost of energy you need from the reviving Verbena collection or a calming and comforting balm from the limited edition Shea Winter Walk collection, L’OCCITANE has something for everyone on your list this December.

A luxurious shaving experience for the men in your life, an adorable pamper-filled bauble for your secret Santa and the Best of L’OCCITANE collection for your loved one who needs a little extra TLC this year. Browse below to check out their gorgeous Christmas range, all wrapped up in L’OCCITANE’s stunning signature gift boxes.

​

Best of L’OCCITANE €79 (worth €95.50)

Selfcare never goes out of style, and it’s the perfect gift for someone feeling a little burned out this Christmas season. This gift combines L’OCCITANE’s best-selling body care products in one irresistible box. Composed with some of the most cherished scents and textures made famous by L’OCCITANE, this gift combines our best-selling body care products in one irresistible box.

This luxurious collection includes their Almond Shower Oil, Almond Milk Concentrate, Lavender Foaming Bath, Herbae par L’OCCITANE Eau de Parfum and lots more, all wrapped up in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box. Gift them a little luxe pampering this season so they can truly relax and unwind over the holidays.

​

Overnight Reset Collection Set €65 (worth €78.50)

Know someone looking for a little confidence boost this season? Help them to transform their skin overnight with the anti-ageing skincare routine, for younger, plumper looking skin. A complete skincare routine in a beautiful box, this exceptional face care regimen will see skin becoming visibly brighter, younger and re-energised.

This skin beautifying gift includes: Immortelle Essential Water to hydrate and refresh, Overnight Reset Serum for a youthful and radiant glow and Immortelle Precious Cream to boost the skin’s firmness, among others. The skin will appear smoother and firmer, meaning you’re really gifting prolonged youthfulness – the best Christmas present ever!

​

Shea Winter Walk Collection €55 (worth €73)

In winter our skin’s natural moisture barriers become compromised by the freezing weather, dryer air due to heaters and air conditioners and the lack of sunlight. Which is why it’s important to protect it and give it the helping hand it needs throughout the cold season. Packed with nourishing and hydrating ingredients, this beautiful gift set brings comforting warmth and a delicately scented-touch to the heart of winter to enrich your bath and body ritual. This Shea Butter limited collection with fresh aromatic scent of fig includes Shea Winter Walk Shower Cream, body cream, hand cream and the delicate and comforting soap, all wrapped up in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box.

​

Verbena Luxury Collection €75 (worth €91)

Our skincare routines can be a chance to give ourselves not only a little selfcare during our day, but also to bring a fresh boost of energy into our lives during the dark and dreary winter. Known for its reviving qualities, the Verbena collection captures the refreshing, reviving qualities of the leafy plant. The fresh, citrus scent of verbena essential oils has the unique ability to energise and revitalise the body whilst also balancing and calming the mind – the ideal way to kick start their day this season! Boost their mind and body with the Verbena EDT, shower gel, cooling hand cream and more in the L’OCCITANE signature gift box that will look gorgeous under the tree.

​

Cap Cedrat Collection €75 (worth €87)

As much as they deny it, we know men enjoy a little selfcare in their day too. It’s a moment to themselves to help them feel their best, making this collection the ideal gift for an adventurous, independent man looking to escape the daily grind. Refreshing, masculine and full of character, this collection blends citrus notes of cedrat with icy notes of mint and woody spices. Spice up his life with the Cap Cedrat EDT, bring a calming moment to his day with the Cap Cedrat Shower Gel Body & Hair and allow him a moment of indulgence with the Cap Cedrat Gel-Cream After-Shave

​

Cade Shaving Duo €39

Cleanse, shave and moisturise with the Cade Duo collection of men’s skincare products designed to revitalise, freshen and rejuvenate his skin while nourishing and protecting it against external agents. Made with natural ingredients, the Cade collection will leave his skin feeling clean and lightly fragranced. Perfect duo for a sumptuous shaving experience. Formulated with a purifying complex of cade essential oil, this set contains all the essentials for a perfect shave, including the Cade Refreshing Shaving Gel and Cade After-Shave Balm, to ensure his most luxurious morning routine yet.

​

Almond Body Care Collection €60 (worth €67.50)

A little indulgence never hurt anyone! And this deliciously scented and utterly addictive body care set is the perfect collection to gift the selfcare-obsessed in your life! This is the must-have set to soothe and firm skin, filled with luxurious body treatments and delicious scents to get you ready for the festive season, including sensuous Almond Shower Oil, Almond Milk Concentrate, softening Almond Delicious Hands and more collected in the L’OCCITANE signature gift box for that extra touch of luxury.

​

Shower Gel Quattro €26 (worth €31)

Delight and excite your senses with this collection of bath-time luxuries that includes notes of rose, cherry blossom, almond and shea. These rich textures and evocative scents promise to transform your daily routine into a pampering ritual of wellbeing with the Cherry Blossom Shower Gel, Almond Shower Oil, Shea Shower Oil and Rose Shower Gel, all designed to cleanse and comfort.

​

Cherry Blossom Bauble €14

Make your gift sparkle this year, with this gorgeous red tree decoration filled with 3 delicate cherry blossom beauty products, perfect for the beauty-enthusiast in your life! This festive decoration is the perfect secret Santa gift or stocking filler, this bauble making for a gorgeous addition to any tree. The products within capture the poetic beauty of springtime in Provence, where flowering cherry trees colour the Luberon Hills and perfume the air. This pampering gift includes the Cherry Blossom Shower Gel, Cherry Blossom Body Lotion and the softening Cherry Blossom Hand Cream to transform their wellness routine this winter.

​

Forever Bottles to use with the Eco-Refill 500ml (€5.50)

L’OCCITANE has been making strides to bring the beauty industry forward towards a more eco-friendly existence with overhauls on a number of their key products. So if you have a beauty lover who’s also an earth warrior, or just want to lessen the impact Christmas can have on the environment this year, check out their stylish, refillable and 100% recycled Aluminium Forever Bottles. Perfect for those looking to reduce plastic waste this Christmas, they’re a practical and beautiful way to stay respectful of our planet this Christmas.

​

Reusable Wrapping €3

Another great way to make efforts to protect the environment with L’OCCITANE this year is their reusable wrapping bag initiative. One of the least sustainable elements of Christmas gift giving is the wasted wrapping paper, which is often unrecyclable and ends up in landfill sites. However, with the reusable wrapping bag, you can beautifully envelope your presents as usual, whilst resting assured that you are not contributing to the environmental crisis Christmas poses. And you can reuse them again and again throughout the season and following year!

And what’s more, this year you’ll receive a free 140g Aromachologie candle with a €100 or more purchase in-store and online at ie.loccitane.com with promo code SHEMAZING21! Choose from four luxury scents, Revitalising, Relaxing, Uplifting and Harmony to add a little light and luxury this Christmas!

This offer is valid until 24th December 2021. Terms & Conditions: Free 140g Aromachologie candle when you spend €100 or more. Choose from Revitalising, Relaxing, Harmony or Uplifting scents. Redeemable in-store or online at ie.loccitane.com with promo code SHEMAZING21. Offer excludes Kildare Village Outlet, department stores, airport stores and any other independent L’OCCITANE stockists. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer and cannot be exchanged for cash. One per customer. L’OCCITANE reserves the right to replace for another gift without notice. While stocks last.