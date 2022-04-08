The latest craze for your dog – edible greeting cards!

Dogs are vital members of a family, they provide company, support and unending love. It is nice to mark their milestones and celebrate their lives. Scoff Paper is a creation that lets dog lovers everywhere send greetings to their four-legged friends, without worrying that they’ll eat the card.

Scoff Paper are the world’s first edible cards for dogs, made with natural ingredients, gently flavoured, rawhide free and planet-friendly packaging. A product that is unequalled in the doggy treat universe.

Created and developed by Gemma Connolly from Lancashire, she set out to invent a product that is safe, fun and entertaining to both dogs and their mums and dads.

Made with natural ingredients and containing no rawhide, Scoff Paper is vegan friendly, wheat, gluten and grain free and contains key vitamins and Omega 3 and 6.

Each single sheet Scoff Paper card comes with a snazzy orange envelope and clear directions for use.

All Scoff Paper materials and packaging are recyclable, the cellophane wrapping is biodegradable. Good for dogs, and good for the planet too!

You Are Incredible and This Card is Edible (€6.50)

Can be given for any occasion or basically just because you love your dog. Absolutely incredible.

Happy Birthday Chew Ya (€6.50)

If you don’t sing this to your dog when you give them this card – you need to take a serious look at yourself.

Happy Gotcha Day (€6.50)

A gotcha is as important as a birthday, right? The very day they came to stay and make life so much more fun.

Edible Ink Pens (€3.50)

Scoff Paper edible ink pens are the vegan friendly ink pens suitable for writing your lovely messages to your four-legged friends. These pens are available in black and contain no harmful ingredients.

Scoff Paper products are available from www.butterbiscuit.ie