The Late Late show line-up this week is PURE 1990’s nostalgia

Ryan Tubridy is delivering a massive treat this week for RTÉ viewers, both for rugby fanatics and the 1990s generation.

Fresh from his heroic performance on Saturday which saw Ireland defeat the All Blacks, man of the match Peter O'Mahony is dropping by RTÉ One studios to discuss the immense victory, and what the team has planned for 2019's World Cup.

It's fair to say the entire nation was screaming at the TV, or else hiding behind the couch from the sheer tension of the match, where Ireland beat New Zealand for only the second time ever by 16:9 points, and Peter O'Mahony played a massive role.

Next up: it's Boyzone, every 1990s Irish gal's dream.

After selling over 25 million records, it's fair to say that Boyzone have enjoyed phenomenal success.

With several number 1 albums and numerous top-selling singles, the boys are set to embark on their farewell tour after 25 years, we are SO THERE.

Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy will be telling Ryan Tubridy why it’s time to say goodbye.

Professor Brian Cox is stopping by, continuing on his journey to make complex scientific ideas understandable to all.

The charismatic scientist joins Ryan to explain his passion for unpicking the infinite universe around us, and tells us why he's going on tour to bring science on the road.

Whether you're a nerdy fan or a total science novice, he's a fascinating guest to watch speak.

Fr Tony Coote was diagnosed earlier this year with Motor Neurone Disease and chose to walk the length of Ireland to raise awareness and funds for sufferers.

He will be speaking to Ryan on the show alongside Professor Orla Hardiman, consultant neurologist at Beaumont Hospital. Fr Tony intends to discuss the success of “Walk While You Can” and how he is adapting to life with the disease.

Some of the entrants for Carer of the Year will also be guests on tomorrow nights show, so it's the perfect chance to hear about the amazing work they do in incredibly intense circumstances.

Mario Rosenstock will be providing the comedy element with his renowned impressions, and music will be from The Stunning who are joined by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

There is also a pair of tickets to next week’s Late Late Toy Show up for grabs in the viewer prize, perfect for the kids to come along to.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One this Friday, November 23 at 9.35pm.

You won't want to miss this one.

Feature image: Laois Today