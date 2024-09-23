The Late Late Show announces new addition to this year’s Toy Show

RTÉ has announced a brand-new way that kids can get involved in this year’s Late Late Toy Show!

Ahead of the busy festive season, the broadcaster has announced that the beloved annual Christmas extravaganza will be taking place a little later this year, on December 6.

Alongside this news, RTÉ has gone on to announce that kids around the country are being offered a new opportunity to be a part of this year’s Toy Show.

This year’s special – which will once again be hosted by Patrick Kielty – will see selected children from every county in Ireland take part in the first-ever Late Late Toy Show County Parade!

All 32 counties will be on screen at the same time, making this a heartwarming moment for both little ones and adults alike.

Speaking about the upcoming new addition to the Toy Show, the producers behind The Late Late Toy Show went on to note the criteria that they are looking for in the stars of the County Parade.

“We're looking for children who are passionate about their county – it's not about being the best singer or the best dancer – it's about having county pride in buckets,” they explained.

They added: “So, get your applications in, tell us why you love your county and you could be cheering for Clare, marching for Mayo, or freestyling for Fermanagh!”

Patrick Kielty – who will be making his second Toy Show appearance this December after becoming the Late Late Show host last September – also shared his own reflections on the upcoming parade.

“The inaugural Toy Show County Parade sounds to me like it could be the best craic of the night – 32 counties, 32 kids, live in studio on the biggest TV night of the year – I mean what could possibly go wrong?” the 53-year-old teased.

Applications for the first-ever County Parade are now open. However, little ones across Ireland don’t have long to submit their entries, as the deadline has been set for Wednesday, October 2.

Applications can be submitted through the Late Late Show page on RTÉ’s website here, ahead of the Toy Show this December 6.