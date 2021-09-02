The Just Eat Waiter Service returns to Taste of Dublin this weekend.

Taste of Dublin is back and as fans flock in pods to the long-awaited food festival, Ireland’s leading food ordering and delivery app, Just Eat, has confirmed the return of the Just Eat waiter service. Supporting the restaurant industry and delivering a safe and convenient solution for festival goers celebrating the capital’s diverse culinary scene, Just Eat will also be donating 20c for every order* made through the waiter service during the festival, to their long-standing charity partner, Peter McVerry Trust.

Running across five flavourful days from today until Sunday 5th September, a team of dedicated Just Eat waiters will be delivering sumptuous servings and signature cocktails from some of Dublin’s hottest new and much-loved restaurants including the following:

Naughty Neighbour

Bites By Kwanghi Chan

Three Twenty Ice Cream

King Sitric

The Salty Buoy by Niall Sabongi

Bahay

Los Chicanos Taqueria

The Port House

Schweppes

Topo Chico

Commenting on the return of the festival and the support for charity partners Peter McVerry Trust, Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director at Just Eat Ireland said; “We’re thrilled to be back in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens celebrating the return of Taste of Dublin after what has been an incredibly difficult 18 months for our colleagues in the restaurant and hospitality sector. The pandemic reshaped the landscape of the dining experience and we’ve seen real innovation right across the industry, with Taste of Dublin a fitting celebration of that resilience and the diversity of choice now available.

“Throughout the crisis we’ve been committed to supporting our restaurant partners, customers and the couriers we work with and hope to make the Taste of Dublin experience a safe and relaxing one for all attendees with the return of our Just Eat Waiter service.

“Much like our colleagues in the restaurant sector, the traditional fundraising streams of our charities have also been significantly impacted, so we’re pleased also to be able to make this donation to our long-standing charity partners, Peter McVerry Trust.”

As restrictions lift and industry looks ahead to a post pandemic recovery, the impact of the crisis on those experiencing homelessness continues to be realised with recent figures revealing 4,220 people accessed emergency accommodation in the capital in July. Commenting on the partnership with Just Eat, Pat Doyle CEO Peter McVerry Trust said: “Many of our service users were impacted by the responsive closures across the hospitality and restaurant sector, so it’s great to see the industry in recovery mode, stimulating employment opportunities for those skilled and available to work.

“Through the continued support of our partners at Just Eat, we’re working to provide solutions for people experiencing homelessness in Ireland and hope this great initiative at Taste of Dublin will create awareness of the difficulties facing those on the margins of our society.”

* Just Eat will donate 20 cents for every order made through the Just Eat waiter service from today until Sunday 5th September 2021 to Peter McVerry Trust.