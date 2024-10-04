The Helix confirms Rapunzel as the choice for this Christmas’ Panto

The Helix has announced their panto for the upcoming festive season!

The Helix has confirmed that this year’s Christmas Panto will be Rapunzel, produced by TheatreworX Productions.

Rapunzel will have a seven-week run at The Helix this Christmas, beginning on Friday, November 22 and concluding on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

TheatreworX Productions’ version of Rapunzel will bring everything that you can expect from the most magical panto in Dublin. With wit, magic and so much more, you will be able to join the cast as they journey through the pantosphere of intrigue and adventure!

With an exciting new script including plenty of twists and turns, Rapunzel promises to be yet another hilarious production for all the family to enjoy with eye-catching sets, delightful songs and mesmerising dances.



This production of Rapunzel will star Caoimhe Garvey, who returns to the Helix Panto stage in the lead role of Rapunzel.

Dan Miles has been cast as Flynn and Rua Barron will play the panto baddie, Gothel. AIMS award winner and funny man, Chris Corroon returns to the panto spotlight as Dame Lola, while panto favourites Aidan Mannion and Brian Dalton will be playing Laurel and Buddy, respectively.



Speaking about her upcoming role, Caoimhe gushed: "It's an absolute dream come true to take on the role of Rapunzel. The character is so much fun, and the energy of a live panto audience makes it all the more thrilling. I'm looking forward to returning to The Helix this Christmas with the wonderful TheatreworX crew."

Creative Director of TheatreworX Productions and producer of The Helix Panto, Claire Tighe added: "We are thrilled to bring Rapunzel to The Helix stage this Christmas. With a brand-new script and some exciting surprises in store, it promises to be a magical and fun-filled show for audiences of all ages. We can't wait for families to experience the joy and laughter that The Helix Panto is known for."

Schools across Dublin and Leinster will also have the opportunity to enjoy the magic of live theatre at The Helix with many school tour dates available.

For its seven-week run at The Helix, tickets for Rapunzel are priced from €28.50 per person (plus booking fees). Tickets are on sale now from The Helix Box Office and on their website here. For more information, you can visit The Helix website or call 01 700 7000.