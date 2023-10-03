The Helix announce ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ star in this year’s Christmas panto, ‘Treasure Island

Today, The Helix is excited to reveal the cast of this year’s Christmas panto, Treasure Island produced by TheatreworX Productions. Bursting with talent, the Treasure Island cast will see classically trained Britain’s Got Talent singer, Leah Barniville from Co. Meath take to the panto stage in this magical production which runs from Friday, 24th November, 2023 to Sunday, 14th January, 2024.

With all the festive cheers and boos of a live panto audience, TheatreworX Productions return to the stage at The Helix this Christmas with all the wit, magic and fun. Join the cast as they journey through the magical pantosphere of intrigue and adventure! With an exciting new script including plenty of twists and turns, Treasure Island promises to be yet another hilarious production for all the family to enjoy with eye catching sets, song and dance!

Britain’s Got Talent Star Leah Barniville



Packed with talent, the Treasure Island cast includes West End performer, Barry Keenan playing Long John Silver, AIMS award winner and funny man, Chris Corroon returns to the panto spotlight as Dame Lola, while panto favourites including Aidan Mannion as Laurel and James Deegan as Billy Bones amongst many others return for this wonderful and hilarious adaptation.

This year, The Helix Panto is delighted to welcome back school performances which will see school tours across Dublin and Leinster enjoy the magic of live theatre at The Helix. Tickets for school outings and corporate reservations can be booked through www.thehelix.ie.

Speaking at the launch, Leah Barniville said, “I’m thrilled to be joining The Helix Panto cast and taking the leap onto the panto stage this Christmas. Going to the panto is such a beloved tradition with audiences of all ages and I look forward to being part of that Christmas magic. Here’s to a great run with the wonderful cast and the TheatreworX team”.

Creative Director of TheatreworX Productions and producer of The Helix Panto, Claire Tighe said, “We are thrilled to be returning to The Helix for another exciting run of festive magic, belly laughs along with spectacular sets and costumes as we transform The Helix into our magical panto land. We’re delighted to be able to welcome back our school tours this year, allowing kids of all ages to enjoy the magic of live theatre which for many is their first experience. With new cast members and our resident panto favourites, we’re looking forward to the panto season ahead.”

Michael Brady, General Manager of The Helix said, “We look forward to welcoming families of all ages, our school tours along with new faces to The Helix this panto season, for what will be the ultimate day out this Christmas”.

Treasure Island will begin a seven-week run from Friday, 24th November 2023 to Sunday, 14th January, 2024. Tickets priced from €27.50 (plus booking fees) and are on sale now from www.thehelix.ie and at The Helix Box Office.

For more information see www.thehelix.ie or call 01 700 7000.