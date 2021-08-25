The Head Plan has created a gratitude journal and they want you to get grateful!

Have you ever heard the idea that the simple act of writing down something you are grateful for can lead to a happier and more content life?

If a friend or a loved one were to ask you what are you grateful for at this very moment, would you have an answer ready to go? Can you look back at your day or week and quickly pinpoint something or someone you are grateful for? If you are still struggling to think of something then let us introduce you to The Head Plan Gratitude Journal! This is your very own personal talisman, coming to you in the form of a journal.

Founder Denise Kenny Byrne, who is a qualified life and wellness coach, thoughtfully created The Head Plan Gratitude Journal. The idea behind this was to create a Gratitude Journal that will help you document your daily affirmations, grateful moments, positive thoughts and weekly inspired actions – no matter how big or small.

Scientific evidence suggests that the daily act of practising gratitude can lead to the secretion of dopamine in our brains, which is the reward chemical and further motivates us to do better. Gratitude journaling is the simplest way to begin practising daily mindfulness and self-love which in turn enables you to shift the focus towards positive emotions when you are going through a difficult time, so no matter how tough a day you are having there is always something to be grateful for. The smallest step in the right direction can lead to the biggest step of your life.

‘I am so grateful to finally launch The Head Plan Gratitude Journal. I have been practising both affirmations and gratitude from a very young age and I truly can’t imagine what my life would be like without them. One of my favourite sayings is ‘a grateful heart is a magnet for miracles’, to me every word of this is true. Implementing this practice into my day has transformed my way of thinking, elevated my mindset and changed my life in the most positive ways. I am thrilled so many others will do the same with our beautiful journal.’ – Denise Kenny Byrne, Founder of The Head Plan.

And the journal doesn’t just stop at gratitude and affirmations – it provides you with examples and even gets into the neuroscience of the power of this practice for any sceptics out there. It goes further again with weekly inspired actions, rituals and daily quotes.

‘I am so excited to go on this journey of gratitude with so many – I know that the more you are grateful for what you have the more you have to be grateful for.’ – Denise shared.

For those that are new to this, don’t worry, The Head Plan Gratitude Journal contains guidance and prompts throughout to ensure you will stay motivated and never lose sight of your rituals, affirmations and gratitude practice. It includes guided journaling explanations, so you know exactly what to do and why you’re doing it.

It’s based on the idea that every day isn’t a good day, but there are little moments of magic to be found in every day – with that in mind, grab your pen and get thinking of something you are grateful for! The Head Plan Gratitude Journal goes hand-in-hand with the best-selling Head Plan Productivity & Wellness Journal if you want to take it to the next level and equally is a perfect place to start your own gratitude journey if you’ve never done it before. Check out their range at The Headplan, Brown Thomas and Arnotts.