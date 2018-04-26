The Happy Pear and Currabinny join the 2018 WellFest line-up

Calling all fitness fanatics – the WellFest line-up just got all the more exciting.

The festival is taking place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on 12th and 13th May.

Some of the faces you'll see over the weekend are Joe Wicks, otherwise known as The Body Coach, Davina McCall, Roz Purcell and Brian Keane.

New additions to the line up include The Happy Pear, who are WellFest veterans at this stage, returning for their third year.

Also at the WellFood area will be James Kavanagh and partner William Murray, who will be showcasing their joint venture Currabinny.

POUND Fitness will be curing your cardio cravings on the main stage on Saturday, and later Hollywood celebrity trainer Simone De la Rue AKA ‘Body By Simone’ will host one of her famous dance cardio sessions.

Taking things down to a more mindful level are yoga experts Shona Vertue and GypsyOn, who will be leading their yogis through a mind and body-bending session.

On Sunday, the headline slot goes to The Body Coach, as Joe Wicks lends his expertise to the Irish crowd.

Health and fitness guru Maeve Madden will also join the star-studded line-up on the WellFit stage.

The full timetable has just been revealed here, so snap up those tickets if you fancy sweating it out.