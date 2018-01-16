The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 trailer is here, and we have chills

If you're anything like us, you were more than obsessed with Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale in 2017.

Luckily, season 2 is on the way this coming April, and the trailer has arrived.

As well as giving us an inkling of what to expect from the coming season, the snippet of the show gave us literal shivers thanks to the dramatic scenes and eerie soundtrack.

A post shared by The Handmaid's Tale (@handmaidsonhulu) on Jan 14, 2018 at 9:02am PST

The trailer revealed a number of things, following on from the handmaid's final rebellion at the end of season 1.

June, or Offred as she is know in Gilead, can be seen striking a match to her handmaid's uniform.

According to the trailer, Janine avoided being stoned to death, as she can be seen gazing in to the distance in a stark landscape, widely believed to be a work camp.

A post shared by The Handmaid's Tale (@handmaidsonhulu) on Jan 12, 2018 at 12:05pm PST

It's clear that the new season will take place in multiple locations outside the walls of the Commander's home, with wastelands, dark tunnels and Moira's new life in Canada all featuring in the ad.

Well, we won't keep you in suspense, check it out for yourself: