The Great Celebrity Bake Off starts tonight with Daisy Ridley

Calling all Great British Bake Off fans! Set your alarms and get the snacks ready because the first episode of this year’s Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off (otherwise known as The Great Celebrity Bake Off) airs tonight!

Set your oven timers to 8pm, and tune into Channel Four to watch four of our favourite celebs battle it out for that illustrious Star Baker title. Sticking to the original Bake Off format, the celebs will be given three challenges — the signature, the technical and the showstopper.

This year’s list of celebrity contestants was recently announced by Channel Four, and we have to say that they’ve outdone themselves yet again, with an absolutely whopper line-up, including the likes of James McAvoy, Jade Thirlwall, Nadine Coyle, Stacey Dooley and many more!

Kicking off the season though, we have Hollywood actress, Daisy Ridley entering the tent along with British singer Alexandra Burke.

Meanwhile, stand-up star Rob Beckett will be sure to give us a chuckle or two, along with Bake Off Extra Slice’s co-presenter, Tom Allen.

Of course these beloved celebs will be judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, our Bake Off King and Queen, who will be watching closely to see who, if any of them, is worthy of a ‘Hollywood Handshake’.

Taking on the sole presenter role will be Bake Off newbie Matt Lucas, who will be manning the show all by himself since his usual co-presenter Noel Fielding was on paternity leave at the time of filming.

Make sure to tune into Channel Four tonight, Tuesday March 9, at 8pm for a fantastic evening of celebrity Bake Off fails and flops… with some pretty alright bakes thrown in for good measure too!