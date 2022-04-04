The Grammys play a special tribute to The Wanted’s Tom Parker

Tom Parker was honoured during last night’s Grammy Awards, during a harrowing tribute performance.

The Wanted singer tragically passed away last week at just 33-years-old, after being diagnosed with a terminal, inoperable brain tumour a year and a half ago.

During the 64th Annual Grammy Awards which took place on Sunday evening, Tom, along with several other singers and musicians who died during the past year, were honoured during a memorial performance.

Four musical stars, including Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hanson), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, the musical movie), Cynthia Erivo (The Colour Purple, Wicked, the musical movie) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), took to the stage to sing a compilation of Sondheim songs, honouring the legendary composer who also passed away last November.

Meanwhile, the faces of fellow late music stars were cast upon the wall behind them, including the Glad You Came singer.

Other musicians who were honoured during the performance include Meat Loaf, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, Betty Davis, Ronnie Spector, Lee Scratch Perry, Michael Nesmith, Vicente Fernández and DMX.

Tom’s wife Kelsey shared the emotional moment when her husband’s face was shown on screen to her Instagram Stories.

Over the weekend, Tom’s fellow bandmate and good friend Max George also shared a tribute of his own. “Tom, my brother, my boy, my band mate, my best bud.. You lit up so many lives all over the world but I can only speak on behalf of mine,” Max emotionally wrote alongside a series of lovely throwback snaps featuring the pair.

“From the minute I met you, I knew this was gonna be a special chapter in my life. I was right. We did everything together, some amazing things, some outrageous things. Im so proud of what we achieved as band mates and as brothers,” he continued.

“I’m also proud that I was there the night you met Kels. I remember saying to you, ‘you like her don’t you?’.. to which you replied, ‘bro, like you wouldn’t believe’. You two really are like peas and carrots.”

“Thank you for choosing me as your friend. It was an honour from day one. I’m so grateful I was with you until the very end. The courage and dignity I have witnessed over the last few months surpassed the lion I already knew you were.”

Max went on to say that there’s now a “huge hole” left in his life, which will be there forever, adding, “but I know your spirit will live on through your two beautiful babies, your wonderful wife, our music, your fans and in my heart.”

“I’m heartbroken beyond words right now and I cannot even begin to imagine what the future holds without you, but whatever I do going forward, even on my darkest days, I can always smile and say, ‘I shared the stage with Tom Parker’.”

“I am going to miss you so much. I love you mate. Always. George,” he lovingly concluded.