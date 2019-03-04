The Garrihy sisters talk sisterhood, careers and weddings

It's fair to say that the Garrihy sisters – Aoibhin, Ailbhe and Doireann – are immensely talented and beyond stunning.

And when we meet them – along with their mum Clare, their close bond is easy to see.

The foursome are set to take part in Vhi'sWomen's Mini Marathon, which will on Bank Holiday Sunday June 2, at 2pm and they cant wait to do the 10K together.

As Doireann says, ''It's a great day there's people from all over the place of different backgrounds, shapes, size, ages…''

Aoibhin chimes in, ''When you see the sea of colour, everyone with their own t-shirt on and their own reason for being there, there's something emotional about it.''

While all four women are active and exercise regularly, Ailbhe has another reason for wanting to stay in shape – her wedding.

She's set to walk down the aisle in October and she revealed that she's in the throes of planning a three-day extravaganza that'll be in County Clare.

She says that she is quite relaxed about it all, ''Unlike Aoibhin who was sending us mood boards!''

The sisters are close in age and their relationship is more like that of mates then siblings, with Doireann and Ailbhe living together.

Aoibhin hits the nail on the head when she says that sisterhood is like, ''Having a forever friend'' and Ailbhe adds that it's having a ''Frank friend without a filter.''

While they still argue, the days of killing each other and stealing each others clothes are long gone.

As always, the three girls have a busy 2019 coming up, with Doireann having made the move from Spin 103.8 to Today FM.

In addition to having another series of The Doireann Project on the way, she also says that having her own show is the dream.

She said, ''I'd love a magazine style show where it's laid-back and you can talk about anything and everything. I don't know if I'd be cut out for breakfast radio though – those hours!''

Aoibhin has other projects that have temporarily taken her away from acting, but she still has a special place in her heart for dancing, after appearing on Dancing With The Stars in 2018.

Was it nerve-wracking having to dance live on air?

She said, ''It was the other stuff actually. We trained 8 – 10 hours a day'' to which mum Clare adds, ''She would come home, watch the dancing and call Vitali (her pro dance partner) and say what she wasn't happy with.''

''And then she'd go out that week and get all 10's!'' Doireann added.

It's such a pleasure to meet a family so close-knit and supportive of each other – and I have a feeling no matter what the Garrihy sisters do, they'll be amazingly successful.

The Vhi Women's Mini Marathon will take place on Bank Holiday Sunday June 2, 2019 at 2pm.

Visit www.Vhiwomensminimarathon.ie for more information.