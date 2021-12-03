The Gaiety Panto is back with bang this year!

This is no ordinary panto, it’s the Gaiety Panto!

There’s no better time of year for magic and fun than Christmas time, and the Gaiety Panto is the best of the enchanting season. The excitement of the curtains rising, the joy of songs and laughter and the pure happiness at the look on the kid’s faces when the Dame waddles her way on stage – there’s just nothing like it.

It’s super exciting to see pantos back, and the Gaiety have chosen a true Disney, fairytale gem to show this year for their joyful return to stage: the classic, The Little Mermaid.

Running for six weeks in the stunning 150-year-old venue, audiences were delighted to flock back to the much-loved theatre and much-missed production, taking place this year, under the sea!

A truly joyous return to stage, we see Ciara Lyons as the beautiful Ariel, David Crowley as the handsome Prince Eric and the return of the legendary Gaiety Panto Dame, Joe Conlan as Chief Cook Granny Haddock, ready and able to bring a laugh a minute with this production! Dive into the fun this year as Ariel and her friends put on a singing and dancing extravaganza to defeat the evil sea witch and find true love!.

Watch the Gaiety transform into the magical sea kingdom of Atlantis and caper through underwater adventures with the cast as they chase their happy ending through the twists and turns of a truly fantastic panto. The Gaiety Theatre have hosted Christmas pantos since 1873, so they know how to put on a great show!

For an uplifting and hilarious journey under the sea for adults and kids alike, find tickets here from €19.50 including booking fee on sale now from Ticketmaster. All original tickets purchased for The Little Mermaid 2020 dates remain valid for the new dates.