The full line-up has been revealed for tomorrow’s ‘Ask Me Anything’

If you’re looking forward to a quiet Saturday night this weekend, then make sure to tune into the second episode of Angela Scanlon’s brand new talk show, Ask Me Anything.

This Saturday the Meath native is back on RTÉ One with the second instalment of Ask Me Anything, featuring a really lovely, star-studded line-up of guests.

Actor, author and the "uncrowned queen of Ireland" Amy Huberman chats to Angela about the realisation that she's been mispronouncing her own surname; her fear of high heels post lockdown; her Irish twins Phoebe (fur baby) and Ted (real baby); and the pressure of entertaining a Bond girl (Jane Seymour) on a rainy beach in Wexford.

News correspondent and author Richard Chambers reveals his penchant for robes; the Twitter feud that led to getting blocked by Bryan McFadden; and how a photo caption about the newly formed, socially distanced government gained Richard an unlikely fan in the shape of 90s pop legend Whigfield.

Former Welsh rugby player and HIV activist Gareth Thomas speaks to Angela about his 'sole' mate Christian Louboutin; how we all just want to be judged on our ability; and how, even with a broken arm, he learned to play the harp.

Angela will bring her unique mix of energy, banter and humour to this one-hour show featuring surprises and unexpected revelations for the celebrity guests, as they all agree to be asked, absolutely anything.

Cosy up on the couch and watch Angela and the crew this Saturday night on RTÉ One at 9:55pm. The series runs until mid December.