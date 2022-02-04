The full 2022 Celebrity Bake Off line-up has finally been revealed

Calling all Bake Off fans — The full line-up for this year’s Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off has just been announced!

Tuning into the Great British Bake Off week after week has been one of our pandemic highlights, let’s be honest. It’s the drama-filled wholesome content we needed in our lives!

That’s why we’re only too delighted to hear that this year’s Celebrity Bake Off series is absolutely filled with some of our favourite showbiz stars.

For starters, famed songstress Ellie Goulding and Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore will be taking to the Bake Off tent this spring, along with Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah and singer-songwriter Example.

Other broadcasters and presenters to don a Bake Off apron include Irish DJ Annie Mac, Paralympics correspondent Sophie Morgan, radio host Clara Amfo and The Voice UK’s Emma Willis.

Meanwhile, famed comedians such as Ruby Wax, Ed Gamble, Mawaan Rizwan and Matt Lucas are sure to give us a chuckle or two!

Viewers can also look forward to seeing quite a few soap stars and actors take to the tent, including former Corrie star Katherine Kelly, The Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison, Friday Night Dinner actress Tracy-Ann Oberman and Death in Paradise’s Ben Miller.

Meet the celebrity bakers who'll be entering the Tent for The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off! Coming soon to @Channel4. #GBBO #SU2C pic.twitter.com/5mVisvMR4j — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) February 4, 2022

Rounding off this lovely line-up we have Taskmaster creator Alex Horne, social media star Yung Filly, choirmaster Gareth Malone and Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse.

Due to a last minute celebrity drop out, Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas has been roped into taking part this year for one of the episodes. Meanwhile, Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be reprising their beloved roles, with Noel Fielding returning to his presenting duties.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is of course in aid of the brilliant charity, Stand Up To Cancer, who continue to raise a huge amount of money for cancer research each year.