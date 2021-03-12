The frozen yoghurt hack we’re obsessed with

There's be a touch of spring in the air the last while. The days are stretching longer and longer the birds are singing in the morning and the temperatures are just starting to inch their way up to double figures.

All of this daylight and clear blue skies has us absolutely craving the return of summer, when hopefully everything will have opened up a little more, we'll be able to sun ourselves out in the garden, maybe even at the beach, and spend the long, heady summer days in blissful relaxation. And hopefully, with a little home-made frozen yoghurt in hand!

You might have seen the tutorials on social media detailing how to make your own fro-yo at home with just four ingredients. And if you have, you know exactly how easy it is! This summery hack has us more excited than ever to spend our days in the sun in our cool summer clothes, hanging out with friends and family. They'll love this hack too, and it's easy to batch make! All you'll need for one serving is:

200ml plain Greek yoghurt

200g frozen chopped fruit – strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whatever flavour you want!

50ml maple syrup

2-3 drops vanilla essence

Pop all of these into a blender together and blend until totally smooth.

Place the mixture into a deep dish, spreading it out evenly.

Freeze it in the freezer fro 30-40 minutes and serve, topping with nuts, fruits, syrups or whatever you prefer. Super simple, and super tasty! You're welcome!