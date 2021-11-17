The five spots that you MUST eat and drink in Dubrovnik’s Old Town

Situated at the tip of Croatia’s long coastline, the city of Dubrovnik is a gem of history, culture and Hollywood settings along the Adriatic Sea. Known for its dramatic scenery and white marbled buildings and streets, if it feels like stepping into a fantasy novel you wouldn’t be far off. The world-famous Game of Thrones series filmed several epic and iconic scenes here and we can see why. All the convenience of a modern city that still feels steeped in history, Dubrovnik had plenty to offer travellers looking to spend a day or two within its historic walls.

But one things that’s easy to get duped by in Dubrovnik, as with any major tourist city – is the food. Because the local currency is kuna, it can be confusing for outsiders to know if they’re being ripped off or not. And what’s more, there are tons of restaurants all along the main strip serving food you could get anywhere for twice the price – and no real foodie wants to eat a burger when they can try out the country’s authentic, local cuisine!

We’ve picked out soe of our favourite bars and restaurants in the old town walls to give you a more authentic experience, from cool cocktail bars to eastern European specialties, there’s something for every foodie in this list! Browse below so you have the tools to have an amazing cultural and gourmand trip around this stunning city!

If you’re looking to try out some of Croatia’s most delicious wines – and have a few snacks on the side too – then the Bakus Wine Bar is the atmospheric little spot for you! Try out their expansive menu that’s bursting with local flavour while sitting out watching the world go by on the tiny street, or else check out their cool cave-like interior for a real old town feel!

The wonderful staff are full of great recommendations for both their extensive wine list and to-die-for sharing platters and it’s also a little off the main street, so it’s less crowded and touristy. Better value than some of the other wine bars around the area, it’s a great find and cosy little spot to sit and relax if you have an afternoon to while away!

Getting a) good food, b) good service , c) good atmosphere and d) good prices is not the easiest combo in Dubrovnik’s old town. Because it’s a total tourist hub, it’s easy to get sucked into pretty restaurants only to find out the kuna don’t quite add up like you thought it would at the end of the fairly average meal – but this is not the case in Konoba Jezuite.

Situated right by the famous ‘Shame’ steps from Game of Thrones, this restaurant lies in the square that houses a stunning 18th century Jesuit church. With stunning local, authentic fare, the meal are an experience – I had the prawn and cucumber risotto which was life-changingly good. Cosy, full of ambiance and family-run it’s a wonderful spot to grab lunch or dinner, wit a wide ranging menu and drinks list.

Barba

For something a little different, Barba is a great spot for adventurous eaters! Often described as the Croatian version of ‘fast food’, this small, family run joint is the perfect place to stop by for a quick lunch on the go while sight-seeing! Make no mistake, the portions are truly MASSIVE, but they’re all packaged in on-the-go friendly packaging that allows you to take a whole carton full of fried fish and ocean delights with you!

Their Octopus Burger is known Croatia-wide and is unbelievably tasty, as is the bumper amount of friend calamari. Super friendly staff are happy to chat away while your order is being put through and will gladly tell you about some of their more exotic choices on the menu. An absolute must for seafood lovers, this was definitely one of our favourites!

An eastern European restaurant? While in Croatia? I was sceptical too, but every traveller we met raved about the place, so we simply had to eat there to try it out! And we sure were glad that we did! It ended up being the best dining experience we had in Dubrovnik’s old town!

This is definitely one to book as word of its popularity is spreading quickly and you won’t get a seating until after ten o clock, even in off-season! Another on that’s a little bit away from the tourist crush, this restaurant’s vibe is a little chicer and more upscale than some of the other cosier and more traditional spots around town, and that clean look suits it. You probably won’t know 90% of what’s on the menu, but honestly? It all looked good. There are plenty of vegetarian options and lots of unusual meats like veal and loads of traditional options. It’s honestly a must-eat for us in Dubrovnik!

Bard Mala Buža

(Hello Jetlag)

Are scenic cocktail drinks more your vibe? Then this quieter offshoot of the buzzing Buza bar is your go-to for chill sunset drinks! The views at this bar are second to none as you exit the walls of the old town to a bar built into the cliffs to star out over the stunningly blue ocean and islands in the distance.

It’s definitely expensive, but you’re paying for the view and atmosphere and the little platform built into the lower levels means you can swim there in the summer months, so don’t be surprised to see people set up there for a beach day! We’d recommend going there at sunset to watch the sky and oceans change colours while sipping on a pricey, but worth it cocktail!