The earlier you get ready for Christmas, the happier you are

Christmas is approaching and yes, we are very excited about it and no, we’re not one bit ashamed.

We are more than ready to embrace the days of listening to Last Christmas on repeat, the tacky Christmas jumpers and cosy nights by the fire with Home Alone playing on the telly.

It is called the most wonderful time of year for a reason.

We stand proudly with the people who are ready to celebrate the festive period in July. Are we a little crazy? Maybe… but science says people who start decorating for Christmas (can we put the tree up now?) are actually a lot happier than the Scrooges of the world.

Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told Unilad, "In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy, and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood.

"Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!"

Is it a little bit early to be taking the decorations out of the attic? Maybe, but the Christmas spirit is infectious.

And now that we have the science to back us up we won’t feel guilty about it.

So for the Grinches out there, who complain whenever they see selection boxes in their local Tesco store or roll their eyes when they see the fairy lights appear on Grafton Street, don’t be such a Bah humbug.