Doting dad: The Duke of Sussex gives sweet update on baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are notoriously private about their personal lives. The new parents want to ensure that their son, Archie, lives a relatively normal life, away from the cameras.

Meghan and Harry have shared a handful of photos of their son, including a new one yesterday to mark Harry’s 35th birthday, but they often remain tight lipped about their darling boy.

During a recent royal engagement, Prince Harry gave a rare update on his baby boy.

The dad was visiting the Rugby Football Union All Schools program at Lealands High School in Luton when he gushed about his son.

According to People, a member of the public asked, “Prince Harry. How is everything going with Archie?”

Prince Harry replied, “He’s really well, thank you and he is getting so big.”

The Duke celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, September 15. In honour of Harry’s special day, Meghan shared a collage of personal photos to their Instagram account.

The new mum penned the sweetest birthday message alongside the photo, “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!”

Our heart can’t cope with all of this cuteness.