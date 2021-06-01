The Danú Project gives Maternity Kits to new mums in Direct Provision

Welcoming a baby into the world and becoming a mum for the first time is no easy feat — especially if you're living in Direct Provision. There are sleepless nights and tears of frustration. Your body is exhausted and you’re constantly worrying if your little one is getting everything they need.

Not forgetting of course about all the physical side effects that come along with giving birth! That’s where the Danú Project comes in. The Danú Project is a volunteer-led organisation focusing on providing maternal, mental health and youth supports for people living in direct provision.

The project started creating maternity kits, providing mothers and expectant families with essentials for pre and post birth.

Each kit includes maternity wear, newborn clothing, nappies, information sessions on the Irish health system and much more. Each kit is tailored to the individual's needs, from maternity pads to nursing bras, baby clothing and formula to bath essentials and breastfeeding accessories.

However, the project relies on donations to put these kits together and buy the items needed. In order to raise funds for this extremely important cause, the Danú Project have started a GoFundMe page, asking people to donate whatever they can, even if it’s just a small amount, to help them reach their goal of €4,000.

To check out their fundraising page, and help contribute to this amazing charity, click here. Every little bit helps!