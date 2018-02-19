SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

The CUTEST! 10 tiny animal tattoos that we’re totally obsessed with

by

Okay so we will be the first to admit that tattoos are not for everyone, however, we really love them! 

Tiny delicate tattoos can be truly beautiful, especially if they have a special meaning to you. 

With that in mind, we decided to do up a list of some tiny animal tattoos – and they're so gosh darn pretty.

Take a look, and let us know if you have any gorgeous little tattoos.

1. Teeny tiny elephants

It's not about the size of the tattoo; it's the meaning behind it.

2. This adorable little paw print!

30 Hidden Tattoos Ideas to Satisfy Your Craving For New Ink

3. This groovy flamingo. 

i literally have all these items l o l

4. Look at this cute little whale!

Tiny little whale

5. What an adorable cat!

10 adorable, minimal animal tattoos that will inspire you to get inked, like cat tattoo.

6. Foxy!

Love the tattoo, don't like the placement for this one though

8. Pretty little panda!

Panda Tattoo Dövme http://turkrazzi.com/ppost/161144492899783035/ Dövme http://turkrazzi.com/ppost/273453008606956283/

 9.  This hummingbird is just gorgeous.

Hummingbird realism @evantattoo ✨ Now booking November! #west4tattoo

10. Tiny little turtle! 

Adorable sea turtle tattoo by Tattoo OK More

 

Trending