The creepy teaser for season 2 of the Haunting of Hill House is HERE

Fans absolutely lost their damn minds while watching Netflix' horror-drama The Haunting of Hill House, so it's no surprise that it was renewed for season two.

The first season was based on the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel, but the next series will feature an all-new cast and story.

Titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy will base the next chapter on Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw, a classic horror novella centring on a governess and two sibling children.

A new Haunting is coming. Can you guess where it takes place? Listen closely… pic.twitter.com/vqzrd3z4NZ — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

The first season of the show boasted a massively talented cast of Henry Thomas, Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, as well as an emotionally-charged story.

Set in a dilapidated mansion saturated with ghosts, the supernatural soon takes hold of the young family who live there and haunts them into adulthood, showing flashbacks and terrifying scenes.

The show achieve its whopping 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience gripped entirely by the family drama paired with horror, a relatively new idea.

Stephen King, the most famous horror author on the planet, even sang the work's praise on Twitter;

“The Haunting of Hill House, revised and remodelled by Mike Flanagan… I don’t usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great. Close to a work of genius, really."

“I think Shirley Jackson would approve, but who knows for sure," he wrote, giving the compliment of a lifetime to Mike Flanagan.

Vice president of original content at Netflix, Cindy Holland, commented on season two's announcement:

“Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away.”

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come.”

Netflix has embarked on a multi-year deal with Flanagan and Macy,Variety reports, which will see both men produce new TV projects for the streaming giant exclusively .

The series followed five siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in America, and we honestly could NOT stop screaming as they tried to escape their past and literal/figurative ghosts.

No release date for The Haunting of Bly Manor has been announced yet, but we already know we won't be able to sleep at night…

It's expected to land in our Netflix accounts sometime in 2020. The whispering voice in the teaser mentions the garden beyond… and the “great emptiness”. We're sh*tting ourselves.

