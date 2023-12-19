The coolest hotel EVER has just opened in Dublin

Bringing unique lifestyle stays to Ireland for the first time, NYX Hotel Dublin has officially opened its doors to guests! With 13 NYX hotels located in Europe and abroad, this new hotel is located right where it’s all happening in central Dublin on the Grand Canal at Portobello Harbour.

A destination where hospitality meets a unique urban style, the newly-built NYX Hotel Dublin marks a €31 million investment offering 175 luxurious bedrooms, a stylish restaurant & bar along with a state of the art gym.

Already at home in cities such as London, Milan, Madrid and Munich, NYX Hotel Dublin is where high-end style meets local spirit, where bespoke art provides the backdrop to each stay and its DJs provide the soundtrack. Blending the atmosphere of each location with a laidback, luxury style, a NYX stay epitomises the sense of discovery that inspires every trip, and every traveller.

Experience the essence of Dublin in this one-of-a-kind hotel, where the city's aura is magnified, and opulence awaits. The perfect location for working, socialising, celebrating and unwinding, the interior at NYX Hotel Dublin is inspired by the vibrant energy of Dublin's streets, creating high-end design with a Dublin edge. Designed by award winning interior designer, Suzanne Garuda of Garuda Design, NYX Hotel Dublin has a modern and bold décor including bespoke artwork from Irish artists, such as Shane Sutton, Janine Jordon and Art Loves with more to be revealed in the coming months.

Guests of NYX Hotel Dublin can choose from 175 thoughtfully designed rooms including ‘Superior Star King’, ‘Deluxe King’ and ‘Deluxe Space’ options. Ensuring the perfect night’s sleep, choose from a custom pillow menu and enjoy the comforts of the exclusively designed DREAM bed. Created exclusively by Irish supplier, King Koil for NYX Hotel Dublin, all bedrooms feature the DREAM bed which offers intelligent body support and King Koil’s luxury coil springs as well as a bespoke feather and down duvet. Guests can look forward to waking up fully replenished and ready for the day ahead.

Enjoy modern bedroom amenities such as complimentary WiFi, air conditioning, The White Company toiletries, mini-fridge, a Nespresso and tea refreshment dock, 50 inch TV with chromecast and so much more. NYX Hotel Dublin will also include a 50m2 state-of-the-art gym offering an extensive range of equipment that caters to guests' fitness requirements including, cycling and running machines, cross trainers, free weights and bars.

‘The Bar at NYX’ is all about laidback dining and signature cocktails, with a diverse all-day menu along with live DJs on weekends. Perfect for elevating any occasion, be it post-work gatherings or special celebrations, guests will be treated to the perfect blend of vibrant atmosphere, delectable food and insta-worthy cocktails.

With its mood lighting, striking artwork, and one-of-a-kind design elements, the space exudes a colourful and unique atmosphere that will enhance any dining experience. For social grazing, choose from crowd pleasing favourites with a playful and innovative edge including light lunches, tasty snacks and signature sharing plates.

"We are thrilled to bring NYX Hotels to Dublin, a city that perfectly complements our brand's commitment to blending innovation and design with the local culture," said Simone Villari, Hotel Manager at NYX Hotel Dublin. "NYX Hotel Dublin will redefine the concept of luxury accommodation, offering a unique and personalised experience to travellers who seek both comfort and adventure."

To celebrate the opening of NYX Hotel Dublin, guests can enjoy an exclusive opening offer from €99* per room per night Sunday to Thursday and €129* per room per night Friday and Saturday. Valid for stays until 31st January 2024 and subject to availability. Book now on NYX-hotels.ie.