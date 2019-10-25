The Cleanse Off Mitt is an eco-friendly skincare must have

We’re always on the hunt for skincare essentials that can become part of our staple collection. However, what we don’t want is to use products that are full of plastic that cause more harm than good. We are trying harder to be eco-friendly so we were delighted when we spotted the Cleanse Off Mitt’s new look.

The Cleanse Off Mitt has had a makeover- a bright and bubbly hot pink and sleek grey pairing to attract eyeballs and appeal to the demographic that cares about cool. The protective packaging is now reusable to keep your COM clean, no matter where you’re taking it, whether it’s the gym, on holidays or at home.

With Skingredients now in the mix you may be asking where the Cleanse Off Mitt fits in. They’ve added 00 to the packaging because the Cleanse Off Mitt is the official 00 step of your Skingredients Core 4: 01 PreProbiotic Cleanse, 02 Skin Veg, 03 Skin Protein and 04 Skin Shield SPF 50 PA +++.

Beauty lovers have purchased a massive 500,000 Cleanse Off Mitts to date around the world. That’s potentially 45 million wipes that haven’t been used.

Not only is the COM friendlier to the skin than wipes, it’s friendlier to the planet. The majority of wipes are not recyclable or compostable and end up contributing greatly to landfill, or being flushed and ending up in the ocean.

Even cotton pads aren’t the solution. Most cotton pads are treated and bleached to keep them looking and smelling good, these processes mean that the naturally biodegradable cotton is no longer suitable for composting.

The Cleanse Off Mitt helps to cut down on single-use beauty waste but we know we still have a long way to go.