In the spirit of Halloween, the Chester Beatty museum is celebrating the weird and wonderful by hosting activity workshops on 30th and 31st October. Families can create “spooktacular” paper plate monsters with artist Jen O’Brien or learn to create their own talisman to protect them from all the ghosts wandering around!

In November, Chester Beatty are celebrating the Dublin Book Festival with a series of workshops, readings and panel discussions with some of Ireland’s and the world’s best literary voices. Later in the month, artist David Begley will host a botanical inks workshop on 25th November. Participants will have a chance to explore making and painting with natural inks using both ancient and contemporary recipes and learn how they are featured in Chester Beatty’s beloved manuscripts.

In the lead up to Christmas, The Cheater Beatty is embracing the spirit of the season by hosting family workshops on 2nd and 16th December where attendees will create Christmas ornaments and cards. Visitors can also learn drawing techniques such as line drawing, shading, perspective, and decoration during relaxed and informal sessions with Roxana Manouchehri on 10th December.

The Chester Beatty will also host a Christmas Concert on 13th December, featuring Cantoiri, a Dublin Choir. Their largely a cappella repertoire spans centuries and styles, from the Renaissance to the 21st century. Led by their musical director, Ben Barnes, Cantóirí’s festive performance will feature a selection of Christmas songs, old and new, including some of our most beloved carols from around the world.

Ongoing events will continue alongside these activities throughout the next three months. Highlights Tours will be hosted by one of the museum’s tour guides every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Dementia friendly tours will also be offered to people living with dementia and their loved ones. They centre on new themes every session and cover topics such as Buddhism and Mughal India. Finally, Qigong, a form of Chinese meditation, will be held on the rooftop garden each month as part of Wellbeing at Chester Beatty.

The Autumn Winter programme is full of great things to do and full information on these events (and so much more) are available on the Chester Beatty’s events page here.