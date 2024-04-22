The Chase’s Jenny Ryan opens up about burglary in her home

Jenny Ryan has revealed that her home was recently burgled.

Jenny, who is known to The Chase viewers as The Vixen, appeared on BBC’s Morning Live earlier today and detailed how it happened.

"He knocked on the door and he told me the building manager was on his way, there'd been a leak, it was to do with the new kitchen – which we did just have a new kitchen fitted, the landlord just put that in,” the 42-year-old recalled.

Jenny went on to note that the man claimed he needed to take a few photos.

"Maybe I questioned it a little bit. But I thought, ‘We have had so many people in, it's a quick job, go on I will let him in,’” she continued.

"Unfortunately he had some bad intentions. He ended up getting into my bedroom with the door closed and when he left, I'd realised he had taken my mobile phone and three pieces of jewellery that had been given to me by my parents for special occasions and are irreplaceable,” she revealed.

“He was so credible and he had a very slick story and he looked the part, it only took that second for me to accept he was coming in, and once he was inside it was too late, it would be too dangerous for me to challenge him. I was by myself. So it's left me feeling quite vulnerable, I'm a bit anxious to be in my flat and be on my own,” she admitted, adding that she feels “quite stupid” and “gullible”.

Jenny has since filed an online report with the police, but she has only received an automated email response so far.

"I've told them that there are probably fingerprints because he moved furniture, there's lots of CCTV on my street and I know exactly where he went because I had the phone on tracker. What I really wanted was a police officer or someone from the local force to call me and make sure I was ok,” she concluded.