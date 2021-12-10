The Cambridge’s share lovely new family Christmas card photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just shared this year’s Royal family Christmas card photo, and little George, Charlotte and Louis are looking so grown up!

Taking to social media this afternoon, Prince William and Catherine shared a brand new family photo to celebrate another Christmas together.

“Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card,” their caption simply read.

In the gorgeous snap, William and Catherine are sitting down outside with their three children, eight-year-old George, six-year-old Charlotte and three-year-old Louis. The photo was taken while the family were visiting Jordan earlier this year.

This year, the family opted for more of a casual look, as they donned their finest summer attire, with Catherine looking as stylish as ever in a stunning olive green frock, her brunette locks in loose waves.

Meanwhile, William lent into the holiday vibes the family seemed to be enjoying, with khaki coloured shorts and a green polo shirt. All three of their children were flawlessly coordinated in simple yet stylish summer outfits.

However, the most notable difference with this photo would have to do with the fact that George Charlotte and Louis have grown up so much over the past year. It feels like just yesterday we were giddy to see the first Royal portrait featuring the three mini Royals. They’re not so mini anymore though!