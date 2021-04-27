The Body Shop have reimagined their classic scent and it’s heavenly

If you’re on the hunt for a new signature scent and you’re looking to go down a more ethical route, then The Body Shop is the place for you!

The Body Shop’s White Musk fragrance has been relaunched, now pushing ethical standards even further, to celebrate its 40th anniversary. It’s a cruelty-free fragrance, with the same sensual musky signature you know and love.

Now vegan certified and in a more sustainable packaging, White Musk is the essence of The Body Shop, its empowering notes awaken sensuality and confidence.

Universally adored, the appeal of this best-selling fragrance spans all ages and continents. What’s more, White Musk is ever evolving – now over 40 years after the creation of this iconic fragrance, The Body Shop is introducing its first fragrance toppers to personalise your White Musk signature along with some new scents in the musk family, including the deepest, darkest most sensual musk, Black Musk.

WHITE MUSK Eau de Toilette, 60ml, €29.95

Fall back in love with the classic, sensual fragrance that helps you feel your own power. Delicate, calming and wonderfully enchanting, the White Musk Eau de Toilette has floral, sensual and clean notes that will leave you feeling empowered to express yourself.

The Eau de Toilette now also comes in a recyclable bottle made with 42% recycled glass, so you can love your planet every time you musk up.

WHITE Musk L’EAU Eau de Toilette, 60ml, €29.95

If you love the original, the White Musk L’Eau fragrance is your new vegetarian addiction. The delicate sensuality of the signature musk is enveloped by the welcoming clean freshness of Spring. The White Musk L’Eau fragrance is sweetened with notes of pear for a deliciously fruity layer that fits effortlessly with the iconic floral blend lily of the valley, jasmine and rose essence.

WHITE MUSK FLORA Eau De Toilette, 60ml, €29.95

Introducing a sophisticated and feminine new addition to the White Musk family. White Musk Flora blends uplifting notes of bergamot and pink pepper with a blooming bouquet of peonies and lily of the valley for a fresh, modern and daring twist on the cruelty-free musk that’s 100% vegan.

BLACK MUSK Eau de Toilette, 60ml, €29.95

Are you ready to give into temptation and fall in love with the dark side? This eau de toilette is a blend of the deepest, darkest, most sensual musk. The sweet notes of bambinella pear, pink pepper and bergamot are contrasted with the fierce black musk.

FIND YOUR FRAGRANCE

You can now customise your fragrance to fit every element of you. The Body Shop’s new fragrance toppers – White Musk Elements, are made to be layered on top of our original White Musk fragrance, so that you can play with the notes you love and make them more ‘you’. There are three to choose from:

White Musk Radical €17

Layer your fragrance with citrus green and earthy tones, the perfect summer scent!

White Musk Lover €17

Warm up your Musk with spicy and colorful notes

White Musk Free €17

Cool down the musky scent with fresh mineral notes

