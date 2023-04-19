The Body Shop adds two new refillable products to its makeup collection

Beauty trailblazer The Body Shop has just added two refillable makeup products to its revitalised makeup collection. The Tea Tree Face Base and Peptalk Lipstick are set to become sustainable staples in any makeup bag, empowering users to confidently embrace their true selves. Continuing the brand’s stake in clean, ethical beauty, both new products offer aluminium packaging that can be refilled and reused time and time again, saving unnecessary plastic from landfill.

The philosophy of The Body Shop’s founder Anita Roddick holds true with these new additions, as she once said “Why waste a container when you can refill it? And why buy more of something than you can use? We behaved as my mother did in the Second World War, we reused everything, we refilled everything, and we recycled all we could. The foundation of The Body Shop’s environmental activism was born out of ideas like these.”

The Tea Tree Face Base



The Tea Tree Face Base is enriched with Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya. Sweat and humidity resistant, it has a non-comedogenic formula which gives 12-hour coverage, helps even out skin tone and promotes clearer looking skin. What’s more, it’s available in 40 inclusive shades to suit every skin colour. The 100% recyclable aluminium pan is designed to fit perfectly inside an aluminium Tea Tree Face Base Compact for Life (€6) which can be refilled and reused over and over, minimising plastic waste.

Peptalk Lipstick



Peptalk Lipstick (€14) is an easy to apply, demi-matte formula enriched with Community Fair Trade shea butter from Tamale, Ghana. With 20 complexion flattering shades to suit any skin tone, it provides 12 hours of nourishing moisture and 6 hours of lightweight colour, with strong, one swipe colour payoff. The Peptalk Refillable Case (€6) is a handbag hero that can be reused time and time again, meaning you can easily switch out refills into the sturdy aluminium packaging for beauty top ups on the go.

Tea Tree Face Base, Peptalk Lipstick and Refillable Cases are now available to purchase in The Body Shop stores nationwide. For more information check out the non-transactional website www.thebodyshop.com.