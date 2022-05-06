The biggest 90’s/00’s disco is coming to Punchestown this June

Calling all children of the 90’s! Do you ever dream about the glorious club nights of your youth? You’d throw on your favourite low-rise jeans paired with that sexy halter top or mesh crop top and dance the night away.

Well, for one night only you can step back in time and relive those glory years. Following the unprecedented success of previous ‘Biggest Disco’ events around the UK and Ireland, the Biggest 90’s – 00’s Disco comes to Punchestown Racecourse on June, 25, 2022 from 2pm – 12.30am.

The festival is back and bigger than ever before, with 15,000 disco fans set to dance across three stages in Kildare this summer.

This event marks the Biggest Disco’s first festival since 2019 and will feature some of the biggest acts of the 1990’s and 00’s including Maxi Jazz (Faithless), Basshunter, Vengaboys, Gala, Paul Oakenfold and many more, guaranteeing ticket holders over ten hours of nostalgic fun.

Fans can expect an immersive experience featuring flash mobs, confetti, fire, CO2 jets, drone shows, fireworks, and many more surprises as over 40 acts from the 90’s and 00’s take to the stage.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite (€71.51) to anyone over 18-years-of-age and with a bus schedule from all over the country to bring revellers straight to the gates it promises to be a great day and night in the summer festival diary.