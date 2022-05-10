The big Subway debate – are you #CrispIN or #CrispOUT with your sub?

It’s a debate that has divided the nation for as long as we can remember, crisps on the side or in the sandwich? Subway has partnered with Walkers to invite guests to choose Which Way they enjoy crips with their favourite Sub. To help settle the burgeoning debate, guests will be able to enjoy a FREE packet of Walkers Ready Salted or Cheese & Onion Crisps with every Sub purchased in stores nationwide on Wednesday, 11th May while stocks last.

Inspired by the Irish tradition of the classic crisp sandwich, Subway is partnering with Walkers to allow customers to add some extra crunch to their order. By purchasing any 6” or Footlong Sub in-store on Wednesday 11th May, Subway fans can pick up a free packet of Walkers Crisps and choose whether they are #CrispIN or #CrispOUT.

Crisp sandwich aficionados can choose #CrispIN to add an extra crunch to any of Subway’s 18 signature Subs, including Italian B.M.T. and Steak & Cheese, and make their very own ‘crisp Sub’, while those in team #CrispOUT can still enjoy their free packet of Walkers Ready Salted or Cheese & Onion with their Sub on the side.

Angie Gosal, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway commented: “The crisp sandwich is an iconic and important part of Ireland’s culinary traditions and we’re excited to partner with Walkers to start the debate on Which Way the Irish public enjoy crisps with their favourite Sub, wrap or salad. We’re delighted to offer guests the chance to have their say and choose whether they are #CrispIN or #CrispOUT and enjoy a free packet of Walkers Crisps on us. Now all that’s left to decide is Which Way are you?”

Whether you have the perfect crunchy crisp method to share or want to settle a lunchtime debate, customers can enjoy a free packet of Walkers Ready Salted or Cheese & Onion Crisps on Wednesday 11th May with the purchase of any 6” or Footlong Sub, when ordering in-store while stocks last. T&C’s apply – for more details and to find your nearest participating store, click here.