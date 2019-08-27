SHEmazing!
The best tweets and memorable moments from the MTV VMAs 2019

With the MTV VMAs come a variety of awkward and memorable moments, some questionable fashion choices and malfunctions, not to mention performances from big names.

First thing's first, Mrs Missy Elliott had the best performance of the night with a medley of her hits, including a rake of incredible dancers and costume changes. We were absolutely FLOORED;

The legend of hip-hop picked up her Michael Jackson Vanguard Award in style, belting out her latest banger Throw It Back, before adding in Pass That Dutch, Lose Control and Get Ur Freak On.

Oh and did we mention that she brought back Alyston Stoner to perform with her, 16 years after the original child star appeared in her music video;

 Her 2001 album Miss E was ground-breaking, and she was truly deserving of the gong which was handed to her by Cardi B; "I promised I wouldn't cry this time because I cry every awards!" she said."

Alyson has still got some serious moves, ain't nobody arguing about that.

Another star of the show was Lizzo, brandishing her bejewelled tequila bottle because she's 100 percent THAT b*tch;

Her performance of Good As Hell and Truth Hurts brought the house down, with a giant inflatable ass in the background and a self-love pep talk;

Joe Jonas' arm got some deserved attention;

Normani (of Fifth Harmony fame) slayed her set, performing Motivation and showing everyone that the moves from the incredible music video were REAL and her gymnastic abilities aren't to be doubted;

Miley Cyrus gave a hugely emotional black-and-white performance of Slide Away, changing the lyrics from "We've grown now" to "I've grown now"…shade at Liam Hemsworth?

She also debuted a brand new tattoo to mark their split;

Tana Mongeau tried to copy our homegirl Britney Spears by bringing a snake to the ceremony, and people…forgot…who the OG was?!?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes caused our heart rates to skyrocket with their sensuous performance of Seniorita, but Sophie Turner's reaction to their almost-kiss is all of us;

This powerful metaphor by Taylor Swift about the faux pas of rewearing outfits, or even wearing similar ones;

Taylor opened the show with a beautiful performance of You Need To Calm Down and Lover, later partying with Gigi and Bella Hadid and picking up the Best Video award for her LGBTQ+ colour palette video for You Need To Calm Down.

Ariana Grande….well, she WON;

Grande wasn't present at the awards ceremony, but picked up the most gongs on the night regardless. Deservedly so, 2019 has been Ari's year.

Okay this tweet made us emotional. All of the participants from Taylor's iconic LGBTQ music video received two Moonmen with their names on it, and she refused to perform without this request being granted. Hero.

Cardi B picked up the award for Best Hip-Hop, and her impassioned speech had us all laughing;

Queen Latifah randomly riding up to the ceremony on a motorcycle, wearing a bandana, was quite the moment;

Last but not least, here is the wholesome reaction of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas when Taylor Swift won Best Video…They are just TOO PURE;

We're exhausted from the drama, the fashion, the dance moves, the POWER moments from the show. There didn't seem to be any celebrity beef for once, maybe it's the vegan lifestyle getting to everyone?

The only sad point was that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, after all of the build-up, actually didn't kiss. Throughout the whole ceremony, they didn't.

Outside of the ceremony, all we do is see them kiss but they can't give us PDA when we actually ask for it? Cruel. 

Feature image: Twitter/@MTV

