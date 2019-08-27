The best tweets and memorable moments from the MTV VMAs 2019
With the MTV VMAs come a variety of awkward and memorable moments, some questionable fashion choices and malfunctions, not to mention performances from big names.
First thing's first, Mrs Missy Elliott had the best performance of the night with a medley of her hits, including a rake of incredible dancers and costume changes. We were absolutely FLOORED;
@MissyElliott really did THAT FOR US! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/QvyDIiI3b3
— MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019
The legend of hip-hop picked up her Michael Jackson Vanguard Award in style, belting out her latest banger Throw It Back, before adding in Pass That Dutch, Lose Control and Get Ur Freak On.
Oh and did we mention that she brought back Alyston Stoner to perform with her, 16 years after the original child star appeared in her music video;
ALYSON STONER IS DANCING FOR MISSY ELLIOT AGAIN these kids are too young to know how epic that shit was #MissyElliott #VMAs pic.twitter.com/C5OT3TcB8Y
— Gabriella Castillo (@gcast25) August 27, 2019
Her 2001 album Miss E was ground-breaking, and she was truly deserving of the gong which was handed to her by Cardi B; "I promised I wouldn't cry this time because I cry every awards!" she said."
FOREVER WORKING IT @AlysonStoner #VMAS pic.twitter.com/BOxYVJUbUg
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2019
Alyson has still got some serious moves, ain't nobody arguing about that.
Another star of the show was Lizzo, brandishing her bejewelled tequila bottle because she's 100 percent THAT b*tch;
Breakout Star of the MTV #VMAs: @lizzo’s bedazzled Tequila bottle
(: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/pItJ1hp0pm
— Entertainment City (@EntCity) August 27, 2019
Her performance of Good As Hell and Truth Hurts brought the house down, with a giant inflatable ass in the background and a self-love pep talk;
the only message i got from tonight’s #VMAs
GIVE LIZZO EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/MAAvqyizXo
— Ryan Mitchell (@TheSlayGawd) August 27, 2019
Joe Jonas' arm got some deserved attention;
The degree to which I want Joe Jonas to slap me is unhealthy #VMAs pic.twitter.com/fspcjuu0A5
— Ira thee Third (@ira) August 27, 2019
Normani (of Fifth Harmony fame) slayed her set, performing Motivation and showing everyone that the moves from the incredible music video were REAL and her gymnastic abilities aren't to be doubted;
.@Normani's power. A story told in 4 parts: #VMAs pic.twitter.com/jYqXmuMDqI
— MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019
Miley Cyrus gave a hugely emotional black-and-white performance of Slide Away, changing the lyrics from "We've grown now" to "I've grown now"…shade at Liam Hemsworth?
She also debuted a brand new tattoo to mark their split;
Miley Cyrus performing ‘Slide Away’ at the #VMAs She sounds incredible pic.twitter.com/5pQYWWVWuw
— Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) August 27, 2019
Tana Mongeau tried to copy our homegirl Britney Spears by bringing a snake to the ceremony, and people…forgot…who the OG was?!?
DOES ANYONE REMEMBER BRITNEY SPEARS https://t.co/7ZhjSGnS9k
— kylie sparks (@kyliesparks) August 26, 2019
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes caused our heart rates to skyrocket with their sensuous performance of Seniorita, but Sophie Turner's reaction to their almost-kiss is all of us;
#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho@Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/0dBpbiBFa5
— (@joejonas) August 27, 2019
This powerful metaphor by Taylor Swift about the faux pas of rewearing outfits, or even wearing similar ones;
Taylor liked this post on Tumblr about wearing a similar outfit to both the #TCAs and #VMAs as a metaphor for how a man can wear a a similar outfit multiple times and when a woman does she gets dragged pic.twitter.com/qeb4otdGEW
— (@TSwiftNZ) August 27, 2019
Taylor opened the show with a beautiful performance of You Need To Calm Down and Lover, later partying with Gigi and Bella Hadid and picking up the Best Video award for her LGBTQ+ colour palette video for You Need To Calm Down.
Ariana Grande….well, she WON;
ariana won.
“thank u, next” won.
“God is a woman” won (finally).
”7 rings” won.
“boyfriend” won.
we won
good fucking night #VMAs pic.twitter.com/SGB3s6xXdw
— claudia 26 (@tearsbuteras) August 27, 2019
Grande wasn't present at the awards ceremony, but picked up the most gongs on the night regardless. Deservedly so, 2019 has been Ari's year.
Everyone in @TaylorSwift13’s “You Need To Calm Down” music video is receiving two moonmen with their names on it for ‘Video for Good’ and ‘Video of the Year.’
Taylor Swift told the #VMAs in advance that she would not perform unless everyone got their own award. pic.twitter.com/37Aw1OUNrE
— (@AlvinSwifty) August 27, 2019
Okay this tweet made us emotional. All of the participants from Taylor's iconic LGBTQ music video received two Moonmen with their names on it, and she refused to perform without this request being granted. Hero.
Cardi B picked up the award for Best Hip-Hop, and her impassioned speech had us all laughing;
YAS! Congrats @iamcardib on winning Best Hip-Hop at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/IfVaxkiv0x
— Real SA hip-hop (@Real_SaHipHop) August 27, 2019
Queen Latifah randomly riding up to the ceremony on a motorcycle, wearing a bandana, was quite the moment;
Me pulling up to my best friend's house unannounced. @IAMQUEENLATIFAH #VMAs pic.twitter.com/qjrLeee2M8
— MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019
Last but not least, here is the wholesome reaction of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas when Taylor Swift won Best Video…They are just TOO PURE;
JOE AND SOPHIE STANDING AND CHEERING WHEN TAYLOR SWIFT WON. I LOVE THEM. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/1nhpfrpdBZ
— Jonas News. (@JonasConcerts) August 27, 2019
We're exhausted from the drama, the fashion, the dance moves, the POWER moments from the show. There didn't seem to be any celebrity beef for once, maybe it's the vegan lifestyle getting to everyone?
The only sad point was that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, after all of the build-up, actually didn't kiss. Throughout the whole ceremony, they didn't.
Outside of the ceremony, all we do is see them kiss but they can't give us PDA when we actually ask for it? Cruel.
Feature image: Twitter/@MTV